“Jai Sri Ram India”: Australian Cricketer David Warner wishes Indians on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Australian Cricketer David Warner who is known for praising Indian culture, cuisine, and festivals, wished Indians for the grand consecration ceremony at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. The Aussie batter shared an Instagram post in which he said, “Jai Sri Ram INDIA.”

The post also included an AI image to mark the arrival of Lord Shri Ram. He also tagged Vikas Kumar who is associated with several IPL teams as a supporting staff and had shared the same picture a day earlier.

The post has garnered a lot of praise from Indians with some jokingly advising the Australian cricketer to apply for an Aadhar Card, a unique identification system.

A user wrote, “We Indians Respect To you Man. JAY Shree Ram.”

In the past, he had been seen grooving on Indian songs and trending reels including his now signature move from Pushpa.

Meanwhile, South African cricketer Keshav Maharaj had earlier extended wishes for the Indian community before the Ram Mandir inauguration.

He stated, “Namaste everyone. I just want to wish my Indian community in South Africa for the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya tomorrow. May there be peace, harmony, and spiritual enlightenment for all. Jai Shree Ram,” in a video message posted on his Instagram story.

He has previously revealed that he is an adherent follower of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman. The cricket star has pasted an ‘Om’ sticker on his bat which is proudly displayed every time he comes to play.

Meanwhile, on the consecration ceremony on Monday, several Indian cricketing legends including Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, and Venkateshwar Prasad among others have expressed happiness over the grand event.

Pure Bliss and Blessed to be part of this divine occasion 🙏🏽 #RamMandirAyodhya #JaiShriRamJi pic.twitter.com/sbJ8gyjzYk — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) January 22, 2024

The ace batter Sachin described it as a special experience asserting that it is the dream come true for Indians and many around the world who longed for this. He added that these things will inspire a new generation.

Taking to X, Cricketing legend Venkatesh Prasad shared a video from the Ram Mandir premises chanting, “Ek hi naara ek hi naam, Jai Shree Ram”. He appealed to all Ram devotees to keep enchanting and roaring Ram naam and glory to Shri Ram.

Say it , Sing it , Roar it

Jai Shree Ram 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/jY75bVyQT2 — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) January 22, 2024

Ek hi Naara Ek hi Naam

Jai Shree Ram Hai Shree Ram



Ayodhyapati Shree Ramchandra ji ki jai pic.twitter.com/WFadi7aBzO — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) January 22, 2024

He tweeted, “Say it, Sing it, Roar it. Jai Shree Ram.”