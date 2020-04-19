Australian cricketer David Warner on Saturday took to TikTok to keep his spirits high by dancing to a Bollywood blockbuster hit song during the ongoing lockdown across the world.

In a bid to beat the quarantine blues, the 33-year-old star batsman turned to dance as he shook his legs to Katrina Kaif’s hit dance number ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’ from Tees Maar Khan, alongside with his daughters Indi Rae and Ivy Mae. The two videos posted on his TikTok, show his daughters in traditional India attire as they danced to Bollywood’s iconic song.

In another video posted, the adorable father-daughter duo of David Warner and Indi Rae danced to the same song. He captioned the post, “Indi has asked to also do one for you guys! please help me, someone.”

The Australian batsman, who joined TikTok only this week, shared a video where he is seen moving his body with her daughter Ivy Mae Rae to the peppy number ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’. Warner wrote, “somebody help us please!!” along with a laughing emoji.

Cricketers and TikTok amidst coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus pandemic which has continued to affect people’s lives across the world has also left the celebrities with no option but to spend their time on social media. TikTok has come to the rescue of the few. Even Indian cricketers have been spending their lockdown time in various social media platforms. Yuzvendra Chahal has been making some videos on TikTok. Earlier this week, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan had also posted a video of him dancing with his son on a popular Bollywood song “Daddy Cool”.