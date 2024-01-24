In the early hours of Tuesday (23rd January), a class 7 student allegedly jumped from the balcony of her 29th-floor flat leading to her demise. The incident took place at Begur Road, southeast Bengaluru which falls in the jurisdiction of Hulimavu police station.

The tragedy came to light when a security guard heard a noise in the corridor around 5 am. When he reached the spot, he saw the 12-year-old girl lying dead. Afterwards, he alerted the President of the apartment association and others.

A cop said, “By then, occupants in the lower floors reached the spot and identified the girl.”

As per reports, the girl was studying at a private school on Bannerghatta Road. The Police said that she was the only child of the couple living in the rented flat. The police officer said, “The father, a software engineer, quit his job six months ago and was into stocks trading. The mother is a homemaker.”

As per reports, no suicide note was found at the scene nor were there any messages on the phone and other gadgets of the child.

According to her mother, she saw her daughter at 4.40 am when she came out of her room. When she inquired from her daughter why she was up so early, she gave a vague reply and returned to her room.

Officials said that a case has been registered in this regard at the Hulimavu police station and the investigation is on. Police said, “it’s a suicide. We did not find any suicide note but we learnt that the child was depressed. The post-mortem has been done and we cannot reveal further details.”

Another tragic incident has been reported from Rajasthan’s Kota on Tuesday night (23rd January). As per reports, a student who has been identified as 18-year-old Mohammad Zaidi committed suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota. Zaidi was a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district. He was an engineering aspirant. Notably, last year in 2023, a total of 29 students reportedly committed suicide in Kota.

NCRB data reads 8% of suicide deaths comprised student victims

As per the Accidental Deaths and Suicides report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in the year 2021, around 8 percent of the total suicide cases from 1,64,033 deaths by suicide comprised of students. Of these, 14 percent were reported from Maharashtra (1,834 suicides out of 13,089), followed by 10 percent from Madhya Pradesh, 9.5 percent from Tamil Nadu and 6.5 percent from Karnataka.

According to an earlier India Today report, in the last 12 years, more than 150 students have died by suicide in Kota alone and the number has alarming shot up since then.

Suicide prevention and mental health helpline numbers

If you need support or know someone who are in need, you may reach out to these helplines – Arogya Vani: 104, Sahay Helpline: 080-25497777. You can also reach out to regional organisations working for the prevention of suicide deaths in the country, a few of them have been listed below.

(Courtesy – India Today)