Tuesday, January 9, 2024
West Bengal: Mother of BJP worker raped at knifepoint in Baruipur, accused TMC leader on the run

Gora reportedly shoved the victim into a nearby bush and raped her at knifepoint. He then thrashed the woman, tied her hands with a cloth and dumped her into a nearby pond.

OpIndia Staff
West Bengal: Mother of BJP worker raped at knifepoint in Baruipur, accused TMC leader on the run
Protest carried out BJP Mahila Morcha, image via ETV Bharat
15

On Friday (5th January) morning, a local Trinamool Congress politician reportedly raped the mother of a BJP worker in Baruipur town in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

As per a report by ETV Bharat, the accused was identified as Malay Naskar aka Gora. He attacked the victim in the wee hours of the morning when she left her home to collect firewood.

Gora reportedly shoved the victim into a nearby bush and raped her at knifepoint. He then thrashed the woman, tied her hands with a cloth and dumped her into a nearby pond. The accused also threatened the victim against telling anyone about the crime.

Following the incident, the victim filed a complaint with the Baruipur police. However, no arrests have been made so far in connection to the rape case. The accused TMC politician has been reportedly absconding since the incident.

Miffed over the inaction of the police, the BJP Mahila Morcha staged a demonstration and blocked a road in Baruipur on Sunday (7th January). They have demanded immediate action against Malay Naskar aka Gora.

While speaking about the matter, BJP leader Anirban Ganguly told ETV Bharat, “The cops are not arresting the accused because he is a member of the Trinamool Congress. Everyone in this area knows who committed the crime.”

“Let the police arrest the accused without looking at his political affiliation. Otherwise, we will start a larger demonstration. Tomorrow I will go to Delhi and file a complaint with the Women’s Commissioner,” he concluded.

