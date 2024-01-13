Launching a blistering attack on Congress, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the grand old party has committed sins all its life, they made many conspiracies to ensure that the Ram Temple is not built.

Speaking to the media, Himanta said “Congress committed sins all its life, they made many conspiracies to ensure that Ram Temple is not built. Babar is dearer to them, and Congress feels good about going to Babar. But it doesn’t feel good to come near Ram. They were a sinner and will remain a sinner.”

“The decision to invite them was wrong and only those who have faith in Lord Ram should have been invited. Among Lord Ram and Babur, the Gandhi family will offer obeisance to Babur first,” he added.

Further, responding to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar denying the post of Convenor in the INDIA bloc, Assam CM said that Entertainment news will continue to come from the opposition alliance.

“Nitish at one time said he wanted to be convenor, now he is saying he doesn’t want to become one, you will get this entertainment news from the alliance,” he added.

Assam CM also slammed Rahul Gandhi over his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ and said “What justice will the person who does injustice to Ram do to India? “

Earlier, Assam’s Housing and Urban Affairs and Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal criticized the Congress party after its leaders declined to attend the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Singhal expressed his disapproval, stating that the Congress has lost its sense, and opposing Lord Ram is tantamount to opposing India, Bharat, Bhartiya culture, tradition, and spirituality.

“Nobody can survive in the country by opposing Lord Ram. People have seen the results. They still have not realized that the place of Prabhu Ram is in the hearts of the Indian people. The day they realize, they will realize that they are mistaken. Still, there is time; they should realize their mistake and should participate in the event,” Ashok Singhal said while speaking to ANI.

