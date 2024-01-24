Congress leader Andria D’Souza also known as ‘Ria Revealed’, whose intellectual supremacy is only second to Priyanka Chaturvedi, was so miffed over a reply to one of her X posts on Tuesday (23rd January) regarding the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony that she tagged Foreign Ministry of Qatar to action a person supposedly staying in Qatar.

The Maharashtra Congress state secretary of Human rights and AICWA secretary (as per her X bio) thinks that the “Pran Pratishtha” or consecration of Ram Lalla means his ‘birth’ while calling the historic event a “blatant display of power”. She further claimed that there was nothing religious about Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha even though the consecration was performed as per Vedic rituals.

Moreover, she asserted that the Pran Pratishtha ceremony was an idea having elements of humiliating a ‘weak person’ in its foundation. Perhaps she was referring to the Muslim community. However, she did not explain how a temple rightfully reclaimed after winning a legal battle is “humiliating” any religious community. D’Souza concluded her rant with the Sine Qua Non of the left-liberal meltdown over the Ram Mandir— “Death of democracy”.

“For whom would not the birth of Rama be a matter of joy? But sadly, I have no hesitation in saying that this is a blatant display of power under the guise of Ram Mandir. There is nothing religious about the #RamMandirPran Pratishtha. There is nothing religious in an idea that has the element of humiliating a weak person in its foundation. Even if this crowd includes my religion, country, village, family, and the whole public. It is the test of my conscience to distinguish between reverence and the intent of an insulting show of power. My teaching tells me to stand with humanity and righteousness Regardless of this.. It’s the Death of democracy Death of the idea of the secular country, India,” D’Souza wrote.

For whom would not the birth of Rama be a matter of joy? But sadly, I have no hesitation in saying that this is a blatant display of power under the guise of Ram Mandir. There is nothing religious about the #RamMandirPranPrathistha. There is nothing religious in an idea which has… — Ria (@RiaRevealed) January 22, 2024

In response, an X user who goes by the name “Murali” wrote, “Jai Shree Ram” several times. “Jai Shree Ram ,#Jai Shree #Jai Shree Ram, #Jai Shree Ram, #Jai Shree Ram, #Jai Shree Ram, #Jai Shree Ram, #Jai Shree Ram, #Jai Shree Ram, #Jai Shree Ram, #Jai Shree Ram, #Jai Shree Ram, #Jai Shree Ram, #Jai Shree Ram,#Jai Shree Ram, #Jai Shree Ram,” Murali wrote.

Merely writing the divine name of Shree Ram agitated ‘Ria Revealed’ to such an extent that she tagged the Qatari Foreign Ministry to “have a look” at the “Islamophobe” residing in Qatar. The ultra-high IQ ‘Ria Revealed’, however, did not explain how a Hindu writing slogan in the glory of his God is anyway ‘Islamophobic’.

“Dear @MofaQatar_EN have a look there seems to be a man living in Qatar who seems to be Islamophobic,” D’Souza wrote.

Dear @MofaQatar_EN have a look there seems to be a man living in Qatar who seems to be Islamophobic https://t.co/7H2eKwsT59 — Ria (@RiaRevealed) January 23, 2024

In a reply to the X user who wrote Jai Shree Ram, Andria D’Souza called him a ‘fake Hindu’ and claimed that she does not use God’s name to torture or kill people. “Jai Siya Ram. Jai Maa Durga Jai Shri Krishna Har Har Mahadev… I am a Hindu and I love my gods. My religion is my space none of anyone’s business… I don’t insult my god to suppress the weak. I don’t use my God’s name In torturing ppl or killing ppl .. Only fake Hindus do so… And ur surely a fake Hindu,” she wrote obviously without delving into who exactly was tortured or killed during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Even during the Ram Janmabhoomi liberation movement, it was unarmed karsevaks who were killed in a then Mulayam Singh Yadav-led state-government orchestrated massacre.

Jai Siya Ram.

Jai Maa Durga

Jai Shri Krishna

Har Har Mahadev…

I am a hindu and i love my gods. My religion is my personal space none of anyone's business.. I don't insult my god to suppress the weak.

I don't use my God's name In torturing ppl or killing ppl .. Only fake hindu… — Ria (@RiaRevealed) January 23, 2024

Meanwhile, several netizens also alleged that Andrea D’souza has committed “sedition” by tagging the Qatari authorities to initiate action against the Indian national in Qatar.

An X user named Akshat Deora wrote, “Journo @RiaRevealed commits sedition by tagging Qatar ministry to take action against an Indian worker in Qatar. @MumbaiPolice please take appropriate action before something happens to their safety.

Journo @RiaRevealed commits sedition by tagging Qatar ministry to take action against an Indian worker in Qatar.@MumbaiPolice please take appropriate action before something happens to their safety. pic.twitter.com/OsJVIGgpkG — Akshat Deora (@tigerAkD) January 24, 2024

One Pankaj Rathore tagged Mumbai Police and wrote, “@MumbaiPolice They are playing with the safety of an Indian citizen. Please take appropriate action before anything happens to the citizen. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, one Dilpreet Kaur wrote, “Why displaying your low IQ here Since when has chanting Ram naam become Islamophobic.”

Why displaying your low IQ here

Since when has chanting Ram naam become islamophobic — 𝓓𝓲𝓵𝓹𝓻𝓮𝓮𝓽 𝓚𝓪𝓾𝓻 🇮🇳 (@KaurageousDils) January 24, 2024

Another one wrote, “For chanting only “jai shree ram” why? where has your so-called secularism gone? And will you call crores of Hindus as “Islamophobic” because they chant “jai shree ram” I think you will like and love that person who will say “Allah ho Akbar” even if he or she is Hindu”

for chanting only “jai shree ram” why? where your so called secularism gone? and will you call crores of hindus as “islamophobic” because they chant “jai shree ram”



i think you will like and love to that person who will say “allah ho akbar” even if he or she is hindu.… — Nikhil Rokadiya (@NikhilRokdiya) January 24, 2024

An X user Rohit Chouhan wrote, “Why are putting his life and job in danger for only writing Jai Shri Ram?”

Why are putting his life and job in danger for only writing Jai Shri Ram ? — Rohit Chouhan (@ROHITCHOUHAN11) January 24, 2024

Notably, the left-liberal ‘journalists’, ‘activists’, and propagandists are having a meltdown since the consecration ceremony of Bhagwan Ram Lalla was performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 22nd of January. Andria D’Souza joined the long list of those including Arfa Khannum Sherwani whining about the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir.

It is pertinent to mention that the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and the recent Pran Pratishtha ceremony came after the Supreme Court in 2019 ended the five-century-long-running dispute with a unanimous decision, allowing the entire 2.77-acre disputed site for the construction of a temple devoted to the deity Ram Lalla, one of the three claimants in the case. This came after the Hindu side presented numerous historical, scriptural and archaeological evidence to prove the existence of a temple at the disputed site before the construction of the Babri structure in 1528.