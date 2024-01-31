The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol at Ramjanmbhoomi in Ayodhya took place on January 22, 2024. On this significant occasion, Hindus worldwide pay tribute to both well-known and unknown devotees of Lord Ram who sacrificed their lives during the struggles spanning from the Babar era to the Mulayam Singh Yadav administration. Among these courageous individuals who fought during the Mughal rule, Devi Deen Pandey stands as a prominent name. He followed in the footsteps of Bhiti King Mahtab Singh as a warrior who laid down his life for the cause of Ram Janmbhoomi. The OpIndia team visited Devi Deen Pandey’s home to delve into the details of the sacrifices he made for Ram Janmabhoomi.

Originally hailing from Rahimpur Dugawa, a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya district, Devi Deen Pandey’s primary mission was to propagate his faith. He welcomed people into his home in Sarairasi, Rajepur, and Sanethu villages, where he conducted recitations of Bhagwat Katha and other sacred texts. Eventually, he settled near Sanethu, approximately 8 kilometres from his native place, now named ‘Pandit Ka Purva’ in his honour. A temple stands prominently outside the settlement, attracting worshippers who come to offer prayers on significant occasions in their homes.

Devi Deen Pandey’s present residence. (Source: OpIndia Hindi)

Religiosity is everywhere even today in the house

Upon our arrival at Devi Deen Pandey’s home, numerous family members were eagerly waiting for the OpIndia team at the entrance. The gate of the house is embellished with a Swastika, flanked by images of Lord Shiva and Lord Hanuman. Positioned at the entrance is a sizable temple, which, according to the family, has stood since the time of Devi Deen Pandey. The current generation undertook its renovation due to deterioration in the past, presenting it in a new form. Saffron flags are prominently displayed around the temple, and inside, there is a Ram Darbar (court) adorned with idols of various gods.

Devi Deen Pandey built the temple, and to this day, worship is conducted there by the prescribed rituals. The seventh generation of Devi Deen diligently carries on their age-old, traditional worship practices. The current hosts of this family are descendants whose forebears made sacrifices in defence of Ramjanmbhoomi alongside Devi Deen.

Devi Deen Pandey worshipped in this temple established in the house. (Source: OpIndia Hindi)



Saddened by the attack on Ram Mandir, he took up weapons

Rajendra Prasad Pandey, identifying himself as the seventh generation of Devi Deen Pandey, was present at his home. Reflecting on history, he mentioned that his ancestors were the first to disseminate scriptures to the nearby hamlets, yet they were also proficient in wielding weapons. When Pandit Devi Deen learned of the destruction of the Ram Mandir by Babur’s general Mir Baqi in the years 1526–1527, it deeply affected him. Discovering the story of King Mahtab Singh, who fought for the temple and sacrificed his life in the process, further fueled his resolve. Subsequently, Pandit Devi Deen abandoned the Vedas, embraced his weaponry, and journeyed to Ayodhya. His residence is approximately 15 kilometres from Ayodhya.

Devi Deen Pandey’s descendant Rajendra Prasad talking to OpIndia. (Source: OpIndia Hindi)

Devi Deen raised an army with the help of neighbouring villagers

The almost forgotten work “Shri Ramjanmbhoomi ka Romanchkari Itihaas” (The Thrilling History of Ram Janmbhoomi), authored by the late Ramgopal Sharad several decades ago, referred to Pandit Devi Deen. According to this book, Pandit Devi Deen organized an army of approximately ten thousand Hindus under his leadership, comprising individuals from the surrounding hamlets such as Sarairasi, Rajepur, and Sanethu villages, among others, with many of them being hosted by Pandit Devi Deen. The attack on Ram Janmbhoomi by Mir Baqi enraged all of them, and their conflict with the Mughal army stationed at Ramjanmbhoomi commenced immediately upon their arrival.

Mughals engaged in stone-pelting from the time of Babur

Balram Mishra, a local historian, informed OpIndia that Devi Deen Pandey, facing a Mughal army numbering in the millions with only 10,000 soldiers, initially found himself overwhelmed. Simultaneously, the Mughal army began throwing stones, utilizing bricks and blocks from the surrounding area meant for the construction of Babri. Due to the sudden stone onslaught, Devi Deen Pandey was momentarily unable to alter his attack plan. At that crucial moment, a stone struck his head, causing blood to spurt. Undeterred, Devi Deen Pandey used his turban to stanch the bleeding and resumed the fight.

Killed Mir Baqi’s elephant and its mahout

As per the account in historian Ramgopal Sharad’s book “Shri Ramjanmbhoomi ka Romanchkari Itihaas,” Devi Deen Pandey intensified his aggression against the Mughal army after sustaining a head injury. Mounted on his horse, he directly confronted the Mughal general Mir Baqi, who was seated on an elephant. Devi Deen Pandey’s relentless attacks wounded Mir Baqi’s elephant, causing it to collapse. The mahout, losing balance as he controlled the elephant, also perished. Although injured by the howdah fastened to the elephant’s back, Mir Baqi managed to survive. Subsequently, while concealed in the howdah, Mir Baqi drew a gun and shot Devi Deen Pandey.

Devi Deen killed 700 Mughal soldiers before sacrificing his life

Family members of Devideen Pandey informed us that their ancestor met his martyrdom through a concealed bullet fired by Mir Baqi. They asserted that the Hindu side’s failure in the conflict was attributed to the opposition’s war strategy and the lack of sophisticated weaponry comparable to that of the Mughal army. The descendants recalled that the confrontation endured for several days before culminating in the ultimate sacrifice. Notably, Devideen, single-handedly, eliminated seven hundred (700) Mughal troops during this intense conflict. The late historian Ramgopal Sharad corroborated this figure in his book, emphasizing its presence in Babur’s memoirs ‘Tuzk-e Babri.’

Excerpts from the book “Shri Ramjanmbhoomi ka Romanchkari Itihaas” written by the late Ramgopal Sharad. (Source: OpIndia Hindi)

The battle claimed the lives of approximately 10,000 Hindus, excluding a few who fought alongside Devi Deen Pandey. According to the family, Devideen’s body lay where the current sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Mandir stands. The bodies of the soldiers were also subjected to brutalisation. This sacrifice incited anger among the neighbouring Kshatriya kings. Following Devidin Pandey’s sacrifice, the Kshatriya rulers initiated persistent attacks to liberate Ramjanmbhoomi. In the regions of Sarairasi, Rajepur, and Sanethu villages, all the Kshatriyas had pledged, since Devidin’s sacrifice, to fight for the liberation of Ram Janmbhoomi in every generation and had forsaken the tradition of wearing turbans.

Devideen’s sword is kept in the house even today

The family of Davideen presented to us an aged and rusted sword preserved in an ancient wooden sheath, adorned with a saffron cloth wrapped around its hilt. Notably, this sword bore visible scratch marks and exhibited a movable muzzle below. The family narrated that this sword had been saved and handed over to the community by a few Hindu soldiers who survived the intense battle. Additionally, they shared that Davideen Pandey’s military spear from the same battle remains lodged within Hanumangarhi. Positioned near the main gate of Hanumangarhi, this spot continues to command deep reverence from people who bow their heads in homage.

Devideen Pandey’s sword has been kept till today. (Source: OpIndia Hindi)

Most of the Muslims of Ayodhya district embraced Islam during the period of Babur

In an interview with OpIndia, Sunil Pandey, a relative of Devi Deen, asserted that the Muslims residing in and around the Ayodhya district were originally Hindus who underwent forced conversion during the period of Babur. As an illustration, he pointed to a Kshatriya family in Sirsinda, near his village, which identified as Hindu seven generations ago. This transformation coincided with the era when Babur’s general, Mir Baqi, was engaged in the destruction of temples in Ayodhya.

Sunil Pandey (in white shirt) narrates the history of his ancestor Devi Deen to OpIndia. (Source: OpIndia Hindi)

As per Sunil’s account, Ayodhya was once a prosperous city of gold before Babur’s invasion. Following the destruction of temples, the Mughal army seized the region and plundered its treasures. It is believed that the Mughal army employed force, using swords, to compel many Hindus to convert to Islam during this period. Sunil Pandey pointed out areas, like Tanda adjacent to Ayodhya, where the majority of the population is now Muslim. Devi Deen Pandey’s family has been urging Muslims, who are aware of their forefathers’ ordeal and forced conversion, to return to their original religion.

Ready to make sacrifices in the name of Lord Ram even today

Sunil Pandey, a descendant of Devi Deen, shared with OpIndia that his ancestor’s teachings continue to resonate in the hearts and minds of people, who remain ready to make sacrifices in the name of Lord Ram. This family is still prepared to lay down their lives for Lord Ram. The family characterized the 1990 shooting under the Mulayam Singh Yadav regime as an act of aggression. They expressed immense joy over the construction of the Ram Mandir and hailed Yogi Adityanath and Narendra Modi as divine messengers. The family was honoured with an invitation to the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha (consecration ceremony), and a descendant of Devi Deen Pandey actively participated in the event.