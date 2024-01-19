On Thursday (18th January), a Yemini-British journalist named Adnan Al-Ameri revealed how Al Jazeera carries out the agenda of the Muslim Brotherhood at the behest of the Qatari government.

In an interview with the Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post, Al-Ameri informed that he worked for the youth channel of Al Jazeera named JeemTV in Doha.

While he was initially unaware of the sinister agenda of the Qatari mouthpiece, the realisation dawned on him in the mid-2010s. At that time, Al-Ameri’s home country of Yemen, captured by Houthis, was being bombed by a coalition of Gulf States led by UAE and Saudi Arabia.

"There’s a lot of propaganda going around there, much of it dictated by the regime itself."



Former Al Jazeera journalist speaks to @Jerusalem_Posthttps://t.co/x7ovMVhDLK — Zvika Klein צביקה קליין (@ZvikaKlein) January 18, 2024

The two nations were also behind the ex-communication of Qatar by other Gulf States. When the civil war broke out in Yemen, the southern part of the country was sympathetic to both the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Given that Adnan Al-Ameri is of south Yemeni descent, he was roped in by Al Jazeera to garner support for Qatar.

“I presented and produced shows about technology and other subjects. I didn’t even begin to grasp anything about the political aspect of the channel but then everything changed when all the problems in the Gulf began,” the journalist told The Jerusalem Post.

I started feeling unsafe at Al Jazeera: Adnan Al-Ameri

He added, “One day the producers asked me to transfer from the children’s channel and become a news anchor for the main TV station. I refused politely at first, and then they started exerting pressure in all kinds of ways.”

Adnan Al-Ameri further emphasised, “But regardless of the temptations they tried to offer – and there were many – I still said no. Eventually, they turned from luring techniques to applying different methods of pressure, which I won’t mention here.”

With all my family and friends in the south (of Yemen), it all started to get to me, and I was starting to feel unsafe at my workplace,” he added how the hostile working condition and the Yemen civil war took a toll on his mental health.

Al Jazeera promotes Muslim Brotherhood agenda

While speaking to The Jerusalem Post, the Yemeni-British journalist pointed out how one needs to parrot the propaganda of the Muslim Brotherhood to work at Al Jazeera.

“When you work for their news channel, they need you to promote their Muslim Brotherhood agendas, and if you’re not there ideologically, they’ll make sure to buy you off,” Adnan Al-Ameri remarked.

It must be mentioned that the Muslim Brotherhood is an Islamist terror outfit, which was founded in Egypt in 1928 by Hassan al-Banna. It is infamous for promoting political Islam, Sharia law, violence and terrorism.

The organisation has been banned even in Muslim-majority Arab countries such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The ideology of the Muslim Brotherhood is perceived as a threat to secularism, democratic values, and international security.

Co-workers at Al Jazeera supported Hamas, took directives from Qatari govt

Adnan Al-Ameri informed, “Much of the staff there are of Palestinian descent. Of course, they’re all aligned with Hamas. No Fatah loyalists are to be found there, nor anyone who doesn’t affiliate with Hamas or Qatar’s agendas…Al Jazeera also started to show support for the Houthis and their attacks.”

He also stated that the Islamist propaganda outlet took direct orders from the Qatari government. “There’s a lot of propaganda going around there, much of it dictated by the regime itself,” he pointed out.

“Ahmad Alyafei, the executive director, even had a direct telephone line to the Amiri Diwan (the sheikh’s main executive office). I witnessed several times how anchors would meet for lunch, and they were told to tweet this or say that,” Adnan Al-Ameri concluded.

It must be mentioned that Al Jazeera has been at the helm of anti-India propaganda and downplaying Islamist violence in the country.