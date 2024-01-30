Days after the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report on Gyanvapi Masjid was public, the Hindu side has filed an application before the Supreme Court seeking direction to the government agency to conduct survey of the Shivling found in the wuzukhana of the disputed site.

“Direct the Director General of Archaeological Survey of India to make necessary investigation/survey of Shivlingam for determining the nature of Shivlingam and associated features without causing any damage to the Shivlingam situated within the sealed area in terms of the impugned order dated 12.05.2023 passed by the Hon’ble High Court after removing the artificial/ modern walls/floors surrounding the Shivlingam and also to undertake survey of the entire sealed area by excavation and using other scientific methods and submit report within the time provided by the Hon’ble Court…” the application read.

The Hindu side highlighted that the Shivling in the wuzukhana is surrounded by artificial walls and has no religious significance for the Muslims. They argued that the new construction of walls was deliberately done to hide original features (Peeth, Pithika) of the Shivling.

“It is submitted that the survey of the entire premises has been conducted except the sealed area by ASI and now it is necessary that the sealed area be also surveyed by ASI, otherwise, the very purpose of survey would be frustrated as there will be no report of ASI regarding the area under seal”, the application added.

Islamists, left-liberals continued to call ‘Shivling’ as fountain in wuzukhana

Soon after the discovery of a Shivling inside a wuzukhana of the disputed structure of Gyanvapi Masjid in May 2022, left-liberals and Islamists expectedly suffered a prolonged meltdown on social media. Some deliberately called it a ‘fountain’ while others compared Shivling to everyday objects.

They made casual ‘Hinduphobic’ remarks and mocked Hindu deities in an attempt to discredit the discovery of the Shivling inside the disputed structure of Gyanvapi masjid in Varanasi.

The usual suspects, who have a notorious past of chiding Hindus for being unapologetic and proud of culture and heritage, took to Twitter to mock Hindus for celebrating the presence of Shivling inside the disputed structure.

Denial of ASI report

On 25th January, the report by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report on the Gyanvapi Masjid was made public. It revealed the existence of a large Hindu temple structure underneath the disputed structure.

As expected, Muslim peitioners refused to believe the report and vowed to challenge it before the higher Judiciary. SM Yasin, Joint Secretary of Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC) remarked, “It is our first and foremost responsibility to keep the mosque safe… ASI has given the report as per its reputation. This is a report and not a decision.”

He claimed, “The Gyanvapi mosque was built 600 years ago by a zamindar (landlord) of Jaunpur. It was renovated by Mughal emperor Akbar during his rule. Then the expansion and renovation of the Gyanvapi mosque was done by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Muslims have been offering namaz for about 600 years ago…and will continue to do so in future too.”