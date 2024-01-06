Saturday, January 6, 2024
HomeNews ReportsUnauthorized madrasa adjacent to Panhala Fort in Maharashtra's Kolhapur removed at midnight under heavy...
News Reports
Updated:

Unauthorized madrasa adjacent to Panhala Fort in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur removed at midnight under heavy police presence after OpIndia report

At present 45 children from West Bengal and Bihar were studying at the madrasa and all of them were moved to a madrasa in Shiroli on the 5th of January evening after which the major step was undertaken.

OpIndia Staff
Image from Loksatta
Image via Loksatta
9

On 6th January, a 45-year-old illegal madrasa in Pavangad which lies next to Panhalagad was finally demolished by the state government amid a strong police presence. No one was permitted to go near the area during the demolition. OpIndia published a report on the illegal encroachment in July last year. Hindu organisations also complained about it to the administration which resulted in the action that was conducted extremely covertly at the administrative level for the past week. The actual procedure began under the direction of the senior officials and the facility was dismantled after midnight.

The operation began at around 2 in the night and was concluded at about 9 o’clock after seven hours. The District Police Chief and other high-ranking officials had been camped out in Pavangad Fort since the previous evening. All roads leading to the region were closed. The area comes under the jurisdiction of the Revenue Department.

A huge Muslim community now resides in Pavangad, a fort constructed by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the year 1673. A madrasa was constructed taking advantage of this in 1979 by a man named Isma Sayed. At present 45 children from West Bengal and Bihar were studying there and all of them were moved to a madrasa in Shiroli on the 5th of January evening after which the major step was undertaken.

About 400 police officers were stationed along the route from Budhwar Peth to Pavangad while the authorities maintained a high level of secrecy regarding the demolition. The individuals in attendance included the Deputy Superintendent of Police, the Tehsildar and the Sub-Divisional Officer of Panhala among others. The removal of the madrasa was completed the following noon.

The local Hindu community residing in Panhalgad town of the city complained that a madrasa named ‘Madrasa Arbiya Zinatul-Quran’ has been illegally built on the fort of Pavangad. It was established on government land and was reportedly registered under the Societies Registration Act of 1860. The students in the establishment were not local and came from various parts of Delhi, Bihar and West Bengal.

Bajrang Dal also wrote a letter to the District and the State Administration which read, “The madrasa on the historic fort of Pavangad is illegal and the students studying here are not from Maharashtra. The historic significance of the fort is being maligned by such illegal encroachments. Many Muslims have also constructed their residences on the fort. We demand strict action against such illegal encroachments and also demand the removal of these structures to maintain the sanctity of the historic fort.”

The district administration took cognizance of the incident and confirmed that the madrasa was constructed on government property. “It is govt wasteland (mulki pad jameen) which falls under the government’s control. We have begun the probe into the case. Action will be taken against any kind of illegality,” Panhalgad Tehsildar Manavi Shinde had then informed OpIndia.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Maldives minister insults PM Modi with ‘clown’, ‘puppet of Israel’ barbs in a now-deleted post after he shares pictures from his Lakshadweep visit

OpIndia Staff -

How TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s political trajectory has taken her from being one of Rahul Gandhi’s trusted hands to being Mamata Banerjee’s loyalist

श्रवण शुक्ल -

Gujarat: Bharuch Police arrest married Adil who posed as bachelor Arya Patel to lure a Hindu girl into a relationship

OpIndia Staff -

2 sex videos of rape-accused former Rajasthan Congress MLA Mewaram Jain go viral, the FIR in rape case mentioned 2 videos

OpIndia Staff -

Lord Ram was our ancestor: Muslim women set to bring ‘Ramjyoti’ from Ayodhya to Kashi to spread the message of communal harmony

OpIndia Staff -

‘Hamas attackers laughed as they raped and killed Israeli woman on October 7’: Eyewitness narrates the tale of Hamas’s horror

OpIndia Staff -

ISRO successfully injects Aditya-L1 spacecraft in final Halo orbit to study the sun, PM Modi says India created another landmark

ANI -

Mumbai Tarun Bharat editor Kiran Shelar refuses to receive journalism award from Deshonnati editor Prakash Pohare for questioning existence of Lord Ram, audience chants...

Gopal Tiwari -

Truck driver to ‘Betaj Badshah’ of Bangladesh border areas: Who is TMC’s Shahjahan Sheikh the mastermind behind attack on ED officials

OpIndia Staff -

Paid 4.5 lakhs for tickets and everything is non-functional: Woman passenger shares her experience on-board Air India flight, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com