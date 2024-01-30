A Special PMLA court in New Delhi has issued notices to Rabri Devi, Amit Katyal, Misha Bharti, Hema Yadav, Hridyanand Chaudhary and two companies to be present on 9th February for further trial in the land for jobs scam.

The notice was issued after the court took cognizance of the prosecution complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate on 8th January.

ED press release (source: ANI/X)

ED’s investigation was based on the FIR filed by the CBI in the same case. It was alleged that Lalu Prasad Yadav during his tenure as Railways Minister, indulged in corruption for appointments of Group D substitutes in the Indian Railways between 2004-2009.

According to the ED, Rabri Devi, Misha Bharti and Hema Yadav, who are also made accused, had received land parcels from family of candidates who were selected as Group D substitutes in Indian Railways, for nominal amounts.

It has now come to light that accused Hridyanand Chaudhary is a former employee in Rabri Devi’s gaushala. He had acquired property from one of the candidates and later transferred it to Hema Yadav.

The two shell companies named AK Infosystems Private Limited and AB Exports Pvt Ltd received proceeds of crime for Lalu Yadav’s family.

Immovable properties were acquired in the said companies by front men and thereafter shares were transferred to family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav for nominal amounts. Amit Katyal used to manage these companies for Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family.

ED had conducted search operations in 2023 which resulted in the seizure of cash of Rs 1 Crore approximately and valuables equivalent to about Rs. 1.25 Crore.

ED has also provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs. 6.02 Crore. The agency arrested Amit Katyal in November 2023

for knowingly assisting Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family in money laundering. Amit Katyal is in judicial custody as on date.

Lalu Prasad Yadav was quizzed by the agency on Monday (29th January) at its Patna office for about 10 hours. Former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav has also been called for interrogation on Tuesday, 30th January.