Wednesday, January 31, 2024
HomeNews ReportsLucknow: Syed Abdul Alim Jafri identified himself as Nihal, drugged and sexually assaulted a...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Lucknow: Syed Abdul Alim Jafri identified himself as Nihal, drugged and sexually assaulted a married Hindu woman, forced her to convert to Islam and marry him

The woman said that he used to take her to mosques and madrasas whenever he visited Lucknow and attempted to force her to pray

OpIndia Staff
Image from The Hans India/OpIndia Hindi
Image via The Hans India/OpIndia Hindi
17

A Hindu woman was drugged and raped by an engineer named Syed Abdul Alim Jafri in Lucknow. Furthermore, he pressured her to convert to Islam and marry him. He even threatened to make her explicit video viral on social media when she protested. He has been arrested by the authorities from Noida.

According to media reports, the accused met the victim, a resident of Lucknow through Facebook in the year 2020. He introduced himself as Nihal. He then lured her to meet him one day, incapacitated her with drugs and proceeded to sexually violate her. He also recorded the horrifying act on camera after which he repeatedly abused her.

After a few days, the perpetrator started to compel the woman to embrace Islam and tie the knot with him. She revealed that he seduced her with presents and asked her to become Muslim. However, she wasn’t prepared and objected to it. He intimidated her when she didn’t fulfil his demands and even threatened to kill her.

He began harassing her to change her religion and marry him otherwise he would upload the explicit video online. The woman said that he used to take her to mosques and madrasas whenever he visited Lucknow and attempted to force her to pray. She became tired of his outrageous behaviour and moved to a different house in Ghazipur but he did not leave her.

The culprit tracked her down and continued to pester her by visiting her residence due to which she confined herself to the four walls of her home out of fear. However, nothing deterred him and he persisted in pursuing as well as threatening her despite everything. She eventually grew immensely distressed and reported him to the police.

The offender works for a private software company in Noida and lives in Shivani Nagar, near the Madianav police station in Lucknow while the Hindu woman is from the Gudamba police station region of Uttar Pradesh’s capital. The woman’s spouse is reportedly employed in Gujarat, according to media sources. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Delhi HC rejects plea seeking pre-censorship of content against Rohingya Muslims on Facebook, says it is a ‘treatment worse than the disease’

OpIndia Staff -

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren resigns amid reports of arrest by ED, JMM elects Champai Soren as new CM

OpIndia Staff -

Excise policy case: ED issues summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for the fifth time, asks to appear on 2nd February

ANI -

Bhiti royal family fought with Babur to save Ram Janmabhoomi: Aurangzeb attacked in rage after 150 years to vandalise the Jharkhandi Mandir

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Tamil Nadu: Devotees allegedly assaulted and harassed by staff at Palani Dandayuthapani Murugan Temple, Hindu group slams DMK govt

OpIndia Staff -

‘We will come with swords in our hands to slaughter you collectively’: What ISIS magazine says on Hindus, Ayodhya, NIT Srinagar issues and more

Anurag -

RBI bars Paytm Payments Bank from onboarding new consumers with immediate effect, banking transactions to be stopped from 29 February

OpIndia Staff -

Mass marriage of hundreds of women without grooms: FIR against govt officials after major scam unearthed in UP Group Marriage Scheme

OpIndia Staff -

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren lodges FIR against ED officials under SC/ST Act for searches at his Delhi house, accuses them of “tarnishing his image”

OpIndia Staff -

From fertilizer import scam under UPA to fertilizer self-sufficiency under Modi govt: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s book captures how India has transformed itself

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com