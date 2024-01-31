A Hindu woman was drugged and raped by an engineer named Syed Abdul Alim Jafri in Lucknow. Furthermore, he pressured her to convert to Islam and marry him. He even threatened to make her explicit video viral on social media when she protested. He has been arrested by the authorities from Noida.

According to media reports, the accused met the victim, a resident of Lucknow through Facebook in the year 2020. He introduced himself as Nihal. He then lured her to meet him one day, incapacitated her with drugs and proceeded to sexually violate her. He also recorded the horrifying act on camera after which he repeatedly abused her.

After a few days, the perpetrator started to compel the woman to embrace Islam and tie the knot with him. She revealed that he seduced her with presents and asked her to become Muslim. However, she wasn’t prepared and objected to it. He intimidated her when she didn’t fulfil his demands and even threatened to kill her.

He began harassing her to change her religion and marry him otherwise he would upload the explicit video online. The woman said that he used to take her to mosques and madrasas whenever he visited Lucknow and attempted to force her to pray. She became tired of his outrageous behaviour and moved to a different house in Ghazipur but he did not leave her.

The culprit tracked her down and continued to pester her by visiting her residence due to which she confined herself to the four walls of her home out of fear. However, nothing deterred him and he persisted in pursuing as well as threatening her despite everything. She eventually grew immensely distressed and reported him to the police.

The offender works for a private software company in Noida and lives in Shivani Nagar, near the Madianav police station in Lucknow while the Hindu woman is from the Gudamba police station region of Uttar Pradesh’s capital. The woman’s spouse is reportedly employed in Gujarat, according to media sources. Further investigation into the matter is underway.