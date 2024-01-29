The Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), the leading Opposition party in the archipelago, has garnered enough signatures to move a motion to impeach incumbent anti-India, pro-China Maldivian president Mohamed Muizzu.

As per a report by Sun Online International, the development was confirmed by a lawmaker belonging to the MDP. The impeachment motion is reportedly being moved with the help of the Democrats. However, the motion is yet to be submitted in the Parliament.

The MDP has 43 MPs and the Democrats have 13 MPs in a Parliament of 80 seats. As per the standing orders of the Parliament, a sitting President can be impeached with 56 votes.

Breaking: Maldives MDP parliamentary group has agreed to submit impeachment against President Muizzu . MDP has a majority in the parliament. — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) January 29, 2024

The development comes a day after a ruckus broke out in the Maldivian Parliament over a crucial vote to determine the cabinet of Mohamed Muizzu.

The chaos began after Opposition MPs were barred from entering the Parliamentary chamber by the ruling party MPs belonging to the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) and People’s National Congress (PNC).

It must be mentioned that the Opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) wields significant power in the Parliament has refused to approve 4 members (Ahmed Usham, Mohamed Saeed, Dr. Ali Haidar, and Dr. Mohamed Shaheem Ali Saeed) of the ruling party from joining the cabinet of President Muizzu.

Watch: More videos emerge from the Maldives Parliament as Govt MPs disrupt Parliament proceedings. pic.twitter.com/Zt1zlnuyS3 — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) January 28, 2024

The Opposition has raised questions about the suitability of the ‘designated cabinet ministers. The MPs belonging to the ruling PPM and PPC thus disrupted the Parliamentary proceedings and the functioning of the Speaker of the House.

In videos that have emerged on social media, some ruling MPs were seen blowing trumpet next to the chair of the Speaker. Others were seen manhandling, pushing and shoving Opposition MPs.

They had also submitted a motion of no-confidence against Speaker Mohamed Aslam and Deputy Speaker Ahmed Saleem. The videos of the scuffle have gone viral on social media, with netizens questioning the political turmoil in the archipelago.