Wednesday, January 31, 2024
HomeNews Reports'Apologise or shift to another colony': Mani Shankar Aiyar's daughter gets notice from RWA...
News ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

‘Apologise or shift to another colony’: Mani Shankar Aiyar’s daughter gets notice from RWA over rant against Ram Mandir

Speaking to OpIndia, Dr Kakar confirmed that the letter was issued by RWA. Furthermore, he also confirmed that RWA did not receive any reply from Mani Shankar Aiyer or Suranya Aiyer over the notice.

Anurag
RAW sends notice to Mani Shankar Aiyer's daughter over rant against Ram Mandir
RAW sends notice to Mani Shankar Aiyer's daughter over rant against Ram Mandir (Image: JGU/YouTube/India TV)
12

On 27th January, Jangpura Extension Welfare Association issued a notice to Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar and his daughter Suranya Aiyer over the rant on social media against Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya that took place on 22nd January 2024.

In the notice, the RWA not only sought an apology from Suranya but also urged Mani Shankar to condemn his daughter’s actions. Furthermore, RWA urged Suranya to move out of the colony if she thought what she had done was right.

The letter was shared on social media by BJP leader Amit Kharkhari. In the letter, signed by President Dr Kapil Kakar, RWA pointed out that it was the association’s responsibility to ensure there was cordial relation between all residents of the colony. It read, “What Ms Aiyer said through social media was certainly unbecoming of an educated person who should have understood that the Ram Mandir was being built after 500 years and that after 5-0 Supreme Court verdict.”

It added that the hate speech by Suranya and the 3-day fast she kept in a peace-loving society where most of the residents came from Pakistan after partition was unfortunate. The RWA urged Suranya to “follow the norms of a good citizen and do not provoke anyone by creating hatred and mistrust amongst people.”

RWA urged her that instead of ranting on social media, she should have approached the court against the verdict in favour of Hindus and the Ram Mandir. The notice read, “Taking out your frustration which impacts the religious sentiments of people cannot be endorsed by the Association”. President of the RWA Dr Kakar personally requested Mani Shankar Aiyer to condemn her daughter’s rant as “it was not in good taste for the colony and the society as a whole”.

Urging Suranya to move out of the society if she thinks what she did was right, the notice read, “In case you still think what you have done in protesting against the consecration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya [was right], we would suggest you to kindly move out to another colony where people and RWA’s can turn a blind eye to such hatred.”

Speaking to OpIndia, Dr Kakar confirmed that the letter was issued by RWA. Furthermore, he also confirmed that RWA did not receive any reply from Mani Shankar Aiyer or Suranya Aiyer over the notice.

Speaking to Republic TV, Dr Kakar said, “The kind of statements that she, as a resident of the society has made, have come to us through others and it has disturbed the peace in the society. Such sort of claims are uncalled for. We don’t have any problem with her opinions on Mughals and her sympathy with Muslims but the kind of atmosphere which her provocative statements have created, can truly disturb the peace and harmony in the society and we, collectively demand an apology from her.”

Suranya’s meltdown over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

On 19th January, two days before Pran Pratishtha, Suranya Aiyar posted a lengthy rant on Facebook along with a video reading out the same rant. Suranya began a fast on 20th January in protest against Pran Pratishtha and ended it on 23rd January. Her address began with the words, “With the forthcoming event in Ayodhya on January 22, the atmosphere here in Delhi, already famous for being polluted in a material sense, has thickened to a spiritually poisonous and unbreathable concentrate of Hindu chauvinism, malice and bullying. I am deeply anguished by all this as an Indian and as a Hindu.”

She said that she is protesting “first and foremost as an expression of my love and sorrow to my Muslim fellow citizens of India. I cannot let this moment pass without saying as loud as I can to my Muslim brothers and sisters that I love you and that I condemn and repudiate what is being done in the name of Hinduism and nationalism in Ayodhya.” She says atrocious things like “the Mughals were also not enemies of the Rajputs for all the 500 years that they ruled here”. She calls the Ram Janmabhoomi movement a “lie”. She begins to sound frustrated when talking about Babri Masjid demolition trying to separate “saffronites” from Hindu devotion and Gods.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMani Shankar Aiyar news, Suranya Aiyar
Anurag
Anurag
B.Sc. Multimedia, a journalist by profession.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

President Draupadi Murmu welcomed with a Sengol procession ahead of her first address to both Houses in the new Parliament building: Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
In a unique and powerful new ritual, President Murmu was given a grand welcome in the new Parliament building by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, and Vice President Dhankhar with the Sengol, a cultural symbol of the government of India.
News Reports

7 Haveri gangrape accused showing ‘no signs of remorse’, justify committing crime for Islam, several moral policing gangs formed by Muslim youths

OpIndia Staff -
A senior police officer said, "These group members and their network are always on the lookout for inter-faith couples and attacked them. The Akkialur and Byadagi moral policing incidents are similar, but it will be proved after investigation."

‘Non-Hindus will not be allowed entry in all temples’: Madras HC directs TN HRCE to install boards indicating restrictions on entry of non-Hindus in...

Madhya Pradesh: Daughter files false rape case against father, man acquitted after spending 12 years in prison

BBC’s misleading reportage about Haji Malang Dargah row copied by Pakistani media to cast aspersions on Ram Mandir

Tamil Nadu police say state govt not anti-Hindu, but court docs reveal how only 4 out of 288 permissions were given for 22nd Jan...

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com