Mob attacks Bihar police team and takes away nabbed wanted criminal, officials seen folding hands to save themselves

Jahanabad SDPO said that the mob allegedly got confused as the police officials were in civil clothes and attacked them. During the confrontation, the criminal managed to escape.

OpIndia Staff
Bihar Police officials attacked by mob in Jehanabad. Wanted criminal escaped. (Image: SS from viral video)
On 6th January, Gaya DIU officials of Bihar Police went to arrest a wanted criminal identified as Mohammed Sham Kareem from Fida Hussain Road in Jehanabad. When they stopped the criminal, an agitated mob attacked them and rescued the criminal from police custody. One of the persons who were involved in the mob was arrested later by Nagar Thana Police. Kareem is wanted in several cases of theft and dacoit, and he has been absconding for the last year. One police official reportedly got injured during the confrontation.

Nagar Thana Chief Inspector Nikhil Kumar said they have initiated an inquiry into the matter. Reports suggest that the police had triangulated Kareem’s location based on cell towers at Fida Hussain Road. The accused had come to attend a family function. The DIU officials reached the area in civilian clothes. Somehow, the local police could not go to the DIU officials, which led to a confrontation between DIU officials and the mob. Though the local police controlled the situation, Kareem managed to escape by then.

Videos of the incident were shared on social media. Reports suggest that the police officials who were in civil uniform were seen folding hands to save themselves from the mob.

