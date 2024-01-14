Sunday, January 14, 2024
HomeNews ReportsMP: Mubarak Khan lures Hindu girl into live-in relationship in Damoh, gets her to...
News Reports
Updated:

MP: Mubarak Khan lures Hindu girl into live-in relationship in Damoh, gets her to sign an affidavit saying marriage will be as per Sharia, Hindu groups protest

According to the affidavit signed by the Hindu girl to stay in a live-in relationship with Mubarak, if in future they decide to get married, their wedding would be performed in a Shariah-complaint Nikah ceremony.

OpIndia Staff
(Images via X, AmarUjala)
25

A major outrage erupted in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh after a case of alleged love jihad involving a 42-year-old Muslim man Mubarik Khan and a 22-year-old Hindu girl Shruti Tiwari came to the fore. On Saturday (13th January) Hindu rights group Sanatan Sangh and activist Updesh Rana led a protest near Ambedkar Chauraha.

According to media reports, the girl’s family has alleged that Mubarak Khan, a resident of Kala Tola came to their home with a knife on 15th-16th December last year and “abducted” their daughter. The duo then entered into a live-in agreement and started staying together as live-in partners. Meanwhile, the girl’s family approached the police to recover their daughter. Subsequently, a missing persons case was registered. The Hindu groups staged a protest following which Damoh Police found the girl and sent her to One Stop Centre for counselling. Reports say that Shruti met Mubarak for the first time in Bhopal.

Notably, some media reports earlier claimed that the police were not allowing the girl’s parents to meet her. A ZeeNews report says that since Mubarak and Shruti have furnished their live-agreement affidavit and the girl is an adult, they cannot coercively separate them.

According to the affidavit signed by the Hindu girl to stay in a live-in relationship with Mubarak, if in future they decide to get married, their wedding would be performed in a Shariah-complaint Nikah ceremony. Furthermore, the affidavit dated 18th December 2023 reads that in case a rift arises between the two and they decide to part ways, they would not file complaints against each other, demand maintenance and raise claims over each other’s money or properties.

Meanwhile, the Hindu activists told the media they talked to the girl and she reportedly claimed to have been lured by Mubarak Khan into eloping with him, however, she expressed her wish to return to her parents. CSP Abhishek Tiwari arrived at the protest site and heard the demands of the demonstrators. Subsequently, the Hindu activists informed the police about the same and the girl was handed over to her parents.

Moreover, Sanatan Sangh leader Updesh Rana said that the police should monitor Mubarak Khan’s activities and would ensure that the police do so. Rana further claimed that love jihad campaigns are being launched in Damoh in an organised fashion. In reference to cases like Love Jihad in Damoh, the Hijab scandal of Ganga Jamna School and religious conversion, Rana raised concerns about the role of the government administration. He added that amidst a surge in love jihad cases in the region, Hindu parents should impart the right values to their children.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Branding Business houses as anti-national, fostering caste divisions and creating North-South divide’: Milind Deora lambasts Congress in letter explaining reasons for quitting party

OpIndia Staff -
In a scathing criticism of the current leadership of the Congress party, Milind Deora pointed out that the party is creating a division on caste and an artificial North-South divide. 
News Reports

As PM Modi feeds dwarf Punganur cows on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, read about the indigenous breed that was on the verge of...

Paurush Gupta -
The milk of the Punganur cow has a rich medical benefit and higher fat content which may range from 5 to as high as 8 percent while that of other breeds it ranges between 3 to 3.5%. The average milk yield of the breed is 546 Kg per lactation. It is highly draught resistance breed.

No marriage cancelled due to PM Modi’s visit, only time of some changed: Guruvayur Devaswom in Kerala responds to fake claims of ‘48 weddings...

Gangster Chota Rajan’s daughter conducts flawed ‘caste survey’ at US university, pledges to donate money to organisation tied to George Soros

Maldives asks India to withdraw troops by 15th March at high-level core group meeting of the two countries in Male

‘Hamas can have peace in five minutes. Bring back our hostages’ – Jerusalem Deputy MayorFleur Hassan-Nahoum in conversation with OpIndia Editor-in-Chief

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Branding Business houses as anti-national, fostering caste divisions and creating North-South divide’: Milind Deora lambasts Congress in letter explaining reasons for quitting party

OpIndia Staff -

As PM Modi feeds dwarf Punganur cows on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, read about the indigenous breed that was on the verge of...

Paurush Gupta -

This is just a trailer, film is yet to come in: Eknath Shinde after Milind Deora left Congress to join his party

ANI -

Bihar: Mohammad Tayyub, Nazir Khan arrested for slitting throat of 15-year-old girl before hanging her body on a tree

OpIndia Staff -

Boycott Maldives: Superstar Nagarjuna cancels trip to the archipelagic nation, to visit Lakshadweep instead

OpIndia Staff -

No marriage cancelled due to PM Modi’s visit, only time of some changed: Guruvayur Devaswom in Kerala responds to fake claims of ‘48 weddings...

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: Principal of Kalaburgi’s Maulana Azad government school accused of forcing students to clean toilets and do gardening at his house

OpIndia Staff -

Gangster Chota Rajan’s daughter conducts flawed ‘caste survey’ at US university, pledges to donate money to organisation tied to George Soros

OpIndia Staff -

‘If Modi says that Congress is a very good party, they will oppose it’: Milind Deora after joining Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena

OpIndia Staff -

Months after Diwali, Delhi air continues to be in ‘severe’ condition, a look back at how the Hindu festival was blamed for it

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com