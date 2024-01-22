In a heartwarming gesture, PM Narendra Modi showered flower petals on the shramiks (workers) who were involved in the construction of Ayodhya’s Bhavya Ram Mandir.

After presiding over the Pran Pratishtha puja of the idol of Ram Lalla inside the sanctorum of the newly constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Prime Minister was observed walking between the seated engineers, architects and skilled artisans with a basket filled with flower petals. He showered them with petals as an expression of appreciation for their hard work.

Modi’s gesture of gratitude shows that the workers’ determination and dedication towards constructing the holy Mandir were acknowledged.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi showers flower petals on the workers who were a part of the construction crew at Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/gJp4KSnNp6 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

It may be noted that Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the leading Indian engineering and infrastructure company, had pledged its services free of charge and offered its vast experience and technical prowess to oversee the entire project, ranging from design to execution.

Other companies that were involved in the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya are- Tata Consulting Engineers Limited (TCEL), Central Building Research Institute, National Geophysical Research Institute, IITs from Guwahati and Madras.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nearly 7,000 guests including seers and saints of Sanatana Dharma after the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. In a passionate and emotional address, PM Modi sought forgiveness from Shri Ram saying, “Today, I also apologise to Lord Shri Ram. There must be something lacking in our effort, sacrifice and penance that we could not do this work for so many centuries. Today the work has been completed. I believe that Lord Shri Ram will definitely forgive us today…”

Recalling the moments inside the Garbh Griha (sanctum sanctorum), he said, “This moment is divine, this time is pure, this atmosphere, this energy is Shri Ram’s blessing to us.”

Recalling Shri Ram’s exile in Treta Yuga, PM said that His exile back then was for 14 years but in Kali Yuga, his exile was for 500 years.

PM Modi also lauded the Supreme Court for its verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi in 2019. “I congratulate the Supreme Court that it upheld the dignity of justice.”

PM Modi expressed pride over the fact that the Ram Mandir was built as per due judicial and legal procedure.

PM Modi said that the entire country is celebrating Deepavali today as today evening, Ram Jyoti will be lit in every house.