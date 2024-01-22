Monday, January 22, 2024
HomeNews ReportsPM Modi showers flower petals to honour the 'shramiks' involved in the construction of...
News Reports
Updated:

PM Modi showers flower petals to honour the ‘shramiks’ involved in the construction of the Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya: Watch

After presiding over the Pran Pratishtha puja of the idol of Ram Lalla inside the sanctorum of the newly constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Modi was observed showering flowers on construction workers as an expression of appreciation for their hard work.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi showering flower on workers involved in the construction of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir (Source: ANI)
5

In a heartwarming gesture, PM Narendra Modi showered flower petals on the shramiks (workers) who were involved in the construction of Ayodhya’s Bhavya Ram Mandir.

After presiding over the Pran Pratishtha puja of the idol of Ram Lalla inside the sanctorum of the newly constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Prime Minister was observed walking between the seated engineers, architects and skilled artisans with a basket filled with flower petals. He showered them with petals as an expression of appreciation for their hard work.

Modi’s gesture of gratitude shows that the workers’ determination and dedication towards constructing the holy Mandir were acknowledged.

It may be noted that Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the leading Indian engineering and infrastructure company, had pledged its services free of charge and offered its vast experience and technical prowess to oversee the entire project, ranging from design to execution.

Other companies that were involved in the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya are- Tata Consulting Engineers Limited (TCEL), Central Building Research Institute, National Geophysical Research Institute, IITs from Guwahati and Madras.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nearly 7,000 guests including seers and saints of Sanatana Dharma after the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. In a passionate and emotional address, PM Modi sought forgiveness from Shri Ram saying, “Today, I also apologise to Lord Shri Ram. There must be something lacking in our effort, sacrifice and penance that we could not do this work for so many centuries. Today the work has been completed. I believe that Lord Shri Ram will definitely forgive us today…”

Recalling the moments inside the Garbh Griha (sanctum sanctorum), he said, “This moment is divine, this time is pure, this atmosphere, this energy is Shri Ram’s blessing to us.”

Recalling Shri Ram’s exile in Treta Yuga, PM said that His exile back then was for 14 years but in Kali Yuga, his exile was for 500 years.

PM Modi also lauded the Supreme Court for its verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi in 2019. “I congratulate the Supreme Court that it upheld the dignity of justice.”

PM Modi expressed pride over the fact that the Ram Mandir was built as per due judicial and legal procedure.

PM Modi said that the entire country is celebrating Deepavali today as today evening, Ram Jyoti will be lit in every house.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termspran pratishtha, ram mandir, shramiks, constrcution workers, engineers, architects, artisans, inauguration, modi, narendra modi, prime minister, rose petals, flower
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com