Sunday, January 28, 2024
HomeNews ReportsTricolor unfurled on Republic Day for the first time in Naxal-affected areas of Chhattisgarh...
News Reports
Updated:

Tricolor unfurled on Republic Day for the first time in Naxal-affected areas of Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra

“The fight against Left-wing extremism has reached its final and decisive phase. We are hopeful of establishing a positive and vibrant identity in the region,” IG Sundarraj said.

OpIndia Staff
Republic Day celebrations in Naxal-affected area of Chhattisgarh (Images shared by CRPF on X)
34

In a first, the national tricolour was unfurled on Republic Day in nine tribal villages in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar area that have been under Maoist control, while similar scenes were witnessed in a village in Maharashtra rebel hotbed Gadchiroli.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar range), Sundarraj stated that it was the first Republic Day celebration in these villages in Bastar after Independence. Police stated the Tricolour had never been unfurled in Dumripalnar, Murkrajkonda, Saletong, Duled, Kawadgaon, Mudhvandi, Pariya, Muler, or Palnar villages in Bijapur, and Sukma districts before.

“The fight against Left-wing extremism has reached its final and decisive phase. We are hopeful of establishing a positive and vibrant identity in the region,” IG Sundarraj said.

Speaking about the roles of the CRPF and Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) security camps, IG Sundarraj said that these camps are playing a pivotal role in enhancing the operational reach of the security forces as well as eliminating Naxal influence from a significant geographical area in the state. “These security camps…are also functioning as integrated development centres and are facilitating basic amenities like health, education, PDS, electricity, mobile connectivity etc..,” IG Sundarraj said.

The people of other remote villages in Bastar joined the administration, police, and central forces to celebrate the 75th Republic Day, according to officers, and the ripple effect will raise morale in many more Maoist-hit regions.

The national flag was unfurled in Chintagufa situated on the Sukma-Bijapur border. Reports say that Chintagufa was part of the safe haven for the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) battalion led by Maoist Hidma. However, they have been pushed back by 7-10 kilometres.

Taking to X, the Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) shared visuals of the Republic Day celebration along with the local villagers in Naxal-affected Sukma district and wrote, “Republic in every bit! In Dulled village of highly Naxal-affected Sukma, Chhattisgarh, soldiers of 2nd Battalion #CRPF, Cobra and District Force, along with enthusiastic villagers, unfurled the tricolor on the occasion of Republic Day. The happiness of the children on this occasion was palpable. This is indicative of the decreasing influence of Naxalism and the increasing confidence of the local people in the security forces.”  

Flag-unfurling in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli took place in Irapner, located within the Maoist liberated zone, five kilometres away from Abujhmarh, the guerrilla headquarters, where up until now, black flags have been raised and the national flag has been desecrated or burned.

Earlier this week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah presided over a review meeting on Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, wherein he stated that the Maoist issue would be eradicated within the next three years. He also asked officials to devise a strategy to eradicate Naxalism. Minister Shah emphasised that Naxalite supporters must be identified and financially choked. He added that all kinds of assistance will be provided to the security forces and agencies functioning in Chhattisgarh.

He said at the meeting that the security forces needed to execute the plan and completely eliminate Naxalism. Shah also underlined the importance of accelerating development in Naxal-affected regions.

As per the Union Home Ministry figures, incidents of Naxal violence have decreased by 52 per cent over the last decade, with a 70 per cent decrease in deaths from these incidents.

According to the estimations, the number of affected districts has decreased from 96 to 45, and the number of Left Wing Extremism-hit police stations has decreased from 495 to 176. The home minister earlier stated that 199 additional security force camps had been set up in Left Wing Extremism-affected districts since 2019.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsleft wing terrorism India; maoism India; red corridor India
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘No reserved teacher post will be de-reserved’: Union Education Ministry and UGC clarify amid reports on draft guidelines for de-reservation

ANI -
The Ministry of Education and University Grant Commission (UGC) on Sunday clarified that no reserved post for faculty members in higher education institutions will be de-reserved.
News Reports

Nitish Kumar becomes Bihar CM for the ninth time, 8 others take oath as cabinet ministers, BJP’s Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha are Dy...

OpIndia Staff -
The 18-month ruling coalition between Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress came to an end on 28th January when CM Nitish Kumar tendered his resignation to the Governor.

Just wait for a few days: Himanta Biswa Samra reiterates that Rahul Gandhi uses ‘body double’, vows to expose name

Maldives: Ruckus breaks out in Parliament, ruling MPs irritate Speaker with trumpets, engage in physical fight

UP police nab Irshad and two others for threatening to destroy Ram Mandir in a viral video

‘I tried’- Nitish Kumar says he tried to make mahagathbandhan work in Bihar but couldn’t

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘No reserved teacher post will be de-reserved’: Union Education Ministry and UGC clarify amid reports on draft guidelines for de-reservation

ANI -

Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah justifies pulling down Hanuman flag from 108 feet pole in Mandya, says national flag should have been hoisted

OpIndia Staff -

Release of Marathi movie ‘Chhatrapati Sambhaji’ delayed as Censor Board refuses certificate demanding written evidence against Aurangzeb

OpIndia Staff -

Now there is no question of going anywhere else, we will stay together: Nitish Kumar after taking oath as Bihar CM from NDA

ANI -

Noida Film City: Firm backed by Akshay Kumar among final four bidders for the development, Boney Kapoor and T-Series also in the race

OpIndia Staff -

AAP to contest all 90 assembly seats in Haryana against I.N.D.I. Alliance partner Congress, Arvind Kejriwal announces in Jind

OpIndia Staff -

Nitish Kumar becomes Bihar CM for the ninth time, 8 others take oath as cabinet ministers, BJP’s Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha are Dy...

OpIndia Staff -

Andra Pradesh: Man presumed ‘dead’ after a burnt body was found in his agriculture field calls family several hours later, here’s what happened

OpIndia Staff -

Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoes unity and progress, talks about nurturing spirit of ‘Dev se Desh’ with Lord Ram’s inspiring legacy

OpIndia Staff -

Just wait for a few days: Himanta Biswa Samra reiterates that Rahul Gandhi uses ‘body double’, vows to expose name

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com