On 8th January (Monday), German farmers started a week of nationwide protests with thousands of tractors and trucks blocking streets and major highways in nearly all 16 Federal states in Germany. The blockades have been reported in Baden-Württemberg, North Rhine-Westphalia, Saxony, and Bavaria. Notably, the recent protests continue despite the government reversing its earlier plan to scrap diesel subsidy cuts.

With thousands of tractors and trucks, the convoys also halted production at a Volkswagen auto plant facility in the northernwestern German city of Emden. As per German news agency DPA, the blockade prevented employees from getting to work.

The haulage companies protesting against the increase in lorry tolls extended their support to the farmers’ blockade in the northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

As per reports, thousands of protesters stormed in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin and displayed banners with slogans like ‘No farmer, no future’.

(Tractors display signages, ‘No Farmer, No Food’ in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany. Image Source – J’rg Carstensen/dpa via AP/ Euronews)

Several social media users shared photos and videos in which a large sea of trucks could be seen amassing in the streets of Germany days before the planned protest that began on Monday. The users accused the mainstream media of not highlighting the real extent of the protest by German farmers. In many places, German farmers have garnered support from truck drivers, and supporters of conservative/right-wing parties. Reportedly farmers from Dutch and Poland have also started to join their protest.

A social media user claimed that Polish truckers have started to join the cause alongside German and Dutch Farmers as they all protest against Anti-Democratic laws designed to bankrupt small independent farmers and distributors.

German farmers are getting support from Polish & Dutch

The ongoing road blockage is the latest in a series of protests against the decision taken by Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition government. The farmers’ associations are staging a nationwide protest against the government’s plan to scrap tax breaks on diesel used in agriculture.

In December, similar protests unfolded as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three-party coalition sparked outrage among farmers by proposing the abolition of a car tax exemption for agricultural vehicles and diesel tax breaks. These measures were included in a larger package aimed at addressing a €17 billion deficit in the 2024 budget.

(People hold placards reading ‘Stop kidding us!’ and ‘You have to go through that now, Olaf’ in Potsdam. Image Source – Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters/ The Guardian)

The controversial subsidy cuts were part of the government’s budget revamp to cover the budgetary shortfalls. Notably, in November last year, Germany’s constitutional court declared the government’s budget illegal after which Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government could not redirect €60 billion euros, initially designated to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, for initiatives aimed at addressing climate change and modernising the nation. This move went against Germany’s strict self-imposed limits on running up debt.

Farmers continue to protest despite the government backtracking on its proposal, the association demands the government scrap all plans to cut farmers’ subsidies

The farmers have continued to stage blockades across the country despite the government pacifying farmers who had also protested vehemently in December. The coalition government led by Scholz had backtracked on its initial subsidy cut proposal it had brought after the German Constitutional Court declared its budget illegal.

At first, Berlin suggested eliminating a tax break for buying farming and forestry equipment, along with subsidies for agricultural diesel fuel. However, the tax breaks will stay, and fuel subsidies won’t be removed until 2026. Presently, farmers benefit from government subsidies, paying about half the price for diesel compared to regular drivers. The German coalition government argues that transitioning away from diesel will benefit the environment. Nevertheless, farmers argue that they lack alternative fuel choices, and the subsidy reduction puts their livelihoods at risk.

(A banner that reads ‘Better be dead than be a slave’ hangs on a tractor during the nationwide farmers’ strike in Berlin. Image Source – Filip Singer/EPA/ The Guardian)

The Farmers’ Association, DBV, demanded that the government abandon all plans to cut subsidies for farmers. According to them, till the plans are reversed fully, they would continue with a “week of action”. The announced week-long protests will culminate in a major event in Berlin next Monday (15th January).

(Protest signs reading ‘Rather dead than slave’ (left) and ‘Ampel, your rules are like weeds – us farmers tear them out’ (right) – Image Source – Euronews)

On Monday (8th January) when the protest began, Farmers’ Association President Rukwied said, “We are hoping that the Berlin government will see reason and that this disproportionate burden on agriculture will be reduced. That is our core objective at the demonstrations.”

(Video Courtesy – France24 English)

In a radio interview, Rukwied warned, “Otherwise the supply of high-quality foodstuff is jeopardised.”

Meanwhile, Defending his coalition government, Vice-Chancellor Habeck argued that the problem is not the government instead it is the discounters who are causing the problem of poor returns to farmers.

Habeck said it was understandable that farmers were upset and unwilling to give up subsidies. According to him, farmers’ outrage was not with the government but rather the changing face of the sector and it is the massive discount supermarket chains, slaughterhouses, and dairy manufacturers who caused the problem. As farmers find themselves unable to determine their own prices and face pressure from both discounters and consumers seeking lower prices for meat, milk, and other products, they are caught in a cycle. In this cycle, they are compelled to increase production while receiving lower returns, resulting in the closure of smaller farms, he argued.

He said, “It’s called structural change. I think that’s euphemistic. It’s the industrialisation of agriculture.”

He proposed that Fairer prices, sustainability rewards, and direct sales to consumers offered a way out of the impasse. Habeck added, “In my opinion, we should use the current debate to seriously and honestly discuss exactly that.”

The government alleges that extremists have infiltrated the protest and could hijack it; opposition and farmers’ association hit back

Criticising the blockades, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser warned that stopping people from going to work, school or to see a doctor “will cause anger and disagreement.” The government has also alleged that the protest is getting support from right-wing parties and “extremists” who could exploit and hijack the protest and it is fanning anti-government sentiments.

It is alleged that the increasingly aggressive protest is at risk of being infiltrated by extreme anti-government organisations. As per reports, protesting farmers in some places have been accompanied by people brandishing right-wing symbols and allegedly clashed with police which was reportedly witnessed during anti-vaccine and anti-migrant protests in the past.

As per reports, many vehicles part of the protest displayed banners that had the logo of the right nationalist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. Notably, it has extended its support to protesting farmers rallying against the government. Furthermore, Politicians from other parties, including the conservative CDU/CSU, as well as the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), have also extended their support to the German farmers’ protest.

((A sign of the Alternative für Deutschland that reads ‘Our farmers first’ hangs on a farm vehicle near Munich. Image Source – Leonhard Simon/Reuters/ The Guardian)

Regional elections are slated for later this year in Germany with three eastern states – Saxony, Brandenburg, and Thuringia – going to the polls. Currently, AfD polling at around 23% nationally, is ahead of all the three governing parties – Social Democrats, the Greens, and Free Democrats.

As per reports, some protestors targeted German Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck and tried to board and confront him on a ferry while he was accompanied by his wife and other passengers on Thursday. The incident drew condemnation from all sides of the spectrum including the government, opposition leaders, and the farmers’ association.

Following the incident, he warned in a social media video that some involved in the actions were spreading “coup fantasies.” He added that “nationalist symbols are being openly displayed.”

In the video, Habeck said, “Calls are circulating with fantasies of a coup. Extremist groups are forming, nationalist symbols are being openly displayed. It is becoming clear that something has started to slip in recent years, which is limiting legitimate democratic protest and freedom of expression.”

However, the German Farmers’ Association (DBV) President Joachim Rukwied hit back at the government’s claims. Rukwied said, “I see no danger at all of our association being infiltrated [by the right].”

Instead, Rukwied accused the government of “robbing agriculture of its future viability” and “jeopardising the secure supply of high-quality domestic food.”

Train drivers in Germany could go on strike from today

Furthermore, the German government which is reeling under pressure from farmers’ protests which also include truck drivers at places, could also face major strikes from train drivers. Reportedly, they have planned to go on strike against the coalition government later this week.

Evidently, on Sunday (7th January), Germany’s GDL union said that it would call on members to walk out from Wednesday as part of a wage dispute with rail operator Deutsche Bahn.