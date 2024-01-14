On Friday (12th January), the air quality index of Delhi-NCR deteriorated to the ‘severe’ quality. Anti-pollution restrictions were reimposed in the national capital. As part of GRAP-III’s anti-pollution efforts led by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the central commission has mandated the prohibition of non-essential construction activities and the operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles. Additionally, state governments have been recommended to consider the suspension of in-person classes for students up to Class 5. All this was done 2 months after AAP ministers and the court remarked against Diwali firecrackers and banned the crackers during the Hindu festival blaming it for the air pollution.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said in a statement, “The committee for operationalisation of GRAP called an emergency meeting today morning given the sudden deterioration of air quality of Delhi-NCR from last evening. The Sub-Committee decides to invoke an 8-point action plan as per Stage-III of revised GRAP in the entire NCR with immediate effect.” On Sunday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi surpassed the 400 mark for the 24 hours, categorising it as ‘severe’.

The commission has decided to close down the operations of stone crushers, mining, and associated activities in NCR. It will also impose strict restrictions on the operation of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel LMVs. A strict ban on construction and demolition activities in the entire NCR is also under consideration. As the air pollution in Delhi remains unsolved even after two months, it becomes necessary to consider how AAP leaders and the court blamed the Hindu festival Diwali and Diwali firecrackers for the air pollution ignoring the underlying factors contributing to the problem.

On 12th November 2023, Delhi environment minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai appealed to the people of Delhi not to burst crackers on Diwali. He asserted that people should avoid bursting crackers on the Hindu festival as it would make it difficult for everyone to breathe. Even while wishing people on the occasion of Diwali from his X handle, he urged people to take a ‘pledge’ not to burst firecrackers.

Giving a clean chit to the stubble burning in AAP-ruled Punjab, Gopal Rai held the stubble burning in BJP-ruled Haryana and Uttar Pradesh responsible for the air pollution in Delhi. He claimed that wind is not carrying smoke from Punjab to Delhi, at the same time, he also claimed that smoke from stubble burning in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh was reaching Delhi, responsible for the national capital’s poor air quality index.

Notably, the Delhi government imposed a ban on firecrackers weeks before Diwali citing air pollution. The Supreme Court backed that decision. On nd September 2023, the Supreme Court rejected the plea seeking the manufacture, sale and use of green firecrackers. The apex court also refused to interfere with the Delhi government’s decision to ban the use of firecrackers in Delhi ahead of Diwali. The court added that the 2018 ban shall be duly enforced by all authorities. The court even went on to ask people to find ‘other ways to celebrate the festival’.

The persistence of severe air quality in Delhi, even two months after restrictions on Diwali celebrations, prompts a reconsideration of the initial blame placed on the Hindu festival. The emphasis on banning firecrackers and attributing pollution solely to Diwali appears either misguided or politically motivated, as the recent deterioration indicates. Instead, it underscores the need for a more comprehensive strategy that addresses the underlying contributors to pollution. The focus on Diwali may have diverted attention from more systemic issues, questioning the efficacy of targeted measures. The challenge lies in adopting a nuanced approach that tackles the root causes rather than fixating on the Hindu festival.