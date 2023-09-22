On Friday, September 21, the Supreme Court rejected the plea seeking the manufacture, sale and use of green firecrackers. The apex court also refused to interfere with the Delhi government’s decision to ban the use of firecrackers in Delhi ahead of Diwali.

The court added that the 2018 ban shall be duly enforced by all authorities.

Supreme Court rejects plea seeking the manufacture and use of firecrackers using barium. Supreme Court refuses to interfere with Delhi government's decision to ban use of firecrackers in Delhi ahead of Diwali festivals. pic.twitter.com/MANMi6pjWj — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2023

On September 14, the two-judge bench of justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh reserved the order after hearing the matter at length. It had said that it would consider whether the manufacture and use of green crackers can be permitted or not and reserved the order on the issue.

The top court was dealing with the issue relating to firecrackers. One of the pleas was filed by BJP leader Manoj Tiwari in 2022, challenging the blanket ban on firecrackers during Diwali celebrations in Delhi.

A day before, on September 13, the Supreme Court declared that it wouldn’t interfere in the ban on the production, sale, storage, and utilization of all types of firecrackers in Delhi during this Diwali season. The ban has been re-imposed by the Delhi government.

A bench comprised of Justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh indicated that some different ways to celebrate Deiwali should be adopted. This is after BJP Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari stated before the court that the ban had been re-imposed despite the court allowing the bursting of green firecrackers.

“There are many states imposing complete ban despite the orders of this court,” counsel representing Tiwari argued. The court responded to this by saying, “Locally if there is a ban, there is a ban. We will not interfere. You can find other ways to celebrate.”

The apex court asked Delhi police to not issue temporary licences for the sale of firecrackers in Delhi.

Every year, the issue of a ban on firecrackers arises ahead of Diwali, blaming the Hindu celebration for the severe air pollution experienced by Delhi and surrounding areas throughout the fall season. Every year, Diwali is targeted, despite studies showing that the festival’s contribution to air pollution is negligible and temporary, with the major causes being stubble burning by farmers in neighbouring states, vehicles and construction activities, weather patterns, and the geographical location of the area.