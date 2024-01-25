On Thursday, January 25, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma responded to Congress leader Priyank Kharge and explained why Rahul Gandhi is important for the BJP, in a hilariously satirical reply.

We need Rahul Gandhi during election Brother https://t.co/00S3zGSFSk — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 25, 2024

Priyank Kharge had shared a newspaper clip of CM Sarma informing about the FIR against Rahul Gandhi in Assam and saying that he will be arrested after the elections.

“Why wait for the Lok Sabha elections Himanta Biswa ji? If Rahul Gandhi ji has broken the law, why don’t you go ahead and do the needful. You won’t do that, because you are fully aware that he speaks the truth, you did not stand up for your neighbors in Manipur and are looting the people of Assam. He is merely echoing people’s sentiments which scares you”, Kharge had written.

The Assam CM, in a hilarious comeback to Kharge, stated, “We need Rahul Gandhi during elections brother”.

Why did Himanta Biswa Sarma say so?

It is a standing joke among the BJP’s workers and supporters that Congress scion Rahul Gandhi, through his gaffes, stupid utterances, and activities, indirectly encourages people to vote for the BJP. Some BJP supporters even call Rahul Gandhi as the unofficial ‘star campaigner’ for the party, because seeing Rahul Gandhi as the alternative, the voters get nudged to choose PM Modi over him.

Assam police FIR and Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra

Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi’s party workers in Assam clashed with the state police after the Congress scion’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ was stopped from entering the Guwahati city. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma cited the unruly behaviour, vandalism of the Congress workers and asked the police to file an FIR against Rahul Gandhi, for creating disruption to traffic movement and a law and order situation in the busy state capital.

In response, Congress has claimed that Assam government is using BJP workers to disrupt Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra. Congress workers in various states have been carrying out protests against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to display their support to their leader Rahul Gandhi.