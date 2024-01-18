On Thursday (18 January), the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, announced a ban on the sale of meat and fish in the state on 22nd January, the day of the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

It is worth noting that the Yogi government has already banned liquor sale within the 84-kilometre radius of the Parikrama area of the Ram Mandir ahead of the consecration ceremony on 22nd January.

Meanwhile, in the lead up to the grand event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released commemorative postage stamps on the Ram Mandir and a book of stamps dedicated to Lord Ram issued by countries across the world. Components of the design of the stamps include the Ram Mandir, chaupai ‘Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari’, the sun, the Saryu River and sculptures in and around the temple.

Meanwhile, the Central Government has announced a half-day off till 2:30 PM on 22nd January, at all Central Government offices, Central institutions and Central industrial establishments throughout India on the occasion of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Due to the overwhelming sentiment of the employees and requests from them, Central Government announces half day closing till 2:30 pm on 22nd January 2024, at all Central Government offices, Central institutions and Central industrial establishments throughout India on the occasion of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Notably, Prime Minister Modi will attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra, on Wednesday, said that the ‘Shubh Muhurat’ for the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at the temple in Ayodhya is 12.30 pm on 22nd January.

The black-stone idol of Ram Lalla, exquisitely sculpted by a Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj has been selected for enthronement. The rituals started on Tuesday and will continue for seven days. Thousands of VIP guests have received invitations from the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the ceremony. More than 11,000 guests nationwide have received invitations from the Trust for the Pran Pratistha ceremony, with special arrangements underway for all attendees. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals at the Pran Pratishtha.