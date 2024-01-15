On 15th January (Monday), the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra confirmed that the Murti sculpted by Karnataka-based renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj has been selected as Shri Vigraha of Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Sarkar. The idol has been carved out of Krishna Shila. It will be placed in the ‘Garbha Griha’ on 18th January while the consecration ceremony will take place on 22nd January at 12:20 PM, Trust General Secretary Champat Rai said.

Taking to X, the Trust stated, “The Murti sculpted on Krishna Shila, by renowned sculptor Shri Arun Yogiraj, has been selected as Shri Vigraha of Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Sarkar.” However, the pictures of the idols have not been revealed so far. The idol will be of Five-year-old Ram Lalla and weigh around 150-200 kgs.

कर्नाटक के प्रसिद्ध मूर्तिकार श्री अरुण योगीराज द्वारा कृष्णशिला पर निर्मित मूर्ति का चयन भगवान श्री रामलला सरकार के श्री विग्रह के रूप में प्रतिष्ठित होने हेतु किया गया है।



The Murti sculpted on Krishna Shila, by renowned sculptor Shri Arun Yogiraj, has been selected as Shri… — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) January 15, 2024

Arun Yogiraj from Mysore has used ‘Krishna Shila’ (black stone) from Karnataka to carve the Ram Lalla idol. Reportedly, Lord Ram has been depicted in the Bal Swaroop (five-year-old child).

The Ram Lalla idols had been carved based on the sketch of internationally acclaimed artist Vasudeo Kamath. He hails from Karnataka’s Karkala town and his paintings from the Ramayana series are acclaimed worldwide.

Krishna Shila is found in the vicinity of Karkala, a small town in Karnataka, approximately 60 kilometers away from Mangalore. According to the officials, the most attractive and durable sculptures are made with Krishna Shila as it is one of the finest stones used for sculpting. A trust official said, “The stone, weighing 10 tonnes, 6 feet wide, 4 feet thick, and almost one foot long, was specially brought from Nellikaru village in Karkala, almost a month ago.”

Two other idols were also sculpted for the grand consecration ceremony and now they will be placed in the temple at separate locations.

Click here, to read about the MBA-turned sculptor Arun Yogiraj who is credited for sculpting the choosen Ram Lalla idol as well as many renowned idols in the past.

The timings and details of the rituals

Addressing a press conference, Champat Rai said that the muhurat (auspicious timing) was decided by Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid of Varanasi.

The Trust Chairman said, “The religious rituals will begin from Jan 16 and will continue till Jan 21. On Jan 22, ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony will take place. The idol for which ‘Pran Pratishtha’ will be done is expected to be around 150-200kgs. On 18th January, the idol will be placed at its position in the ‘Garbh Griha’ of the temple.”

He further said that the formal procedures of pre-Praan Pratishtha sacraments will start on January 16 and continue till January 21. General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said that the Pran Prathishtha’ is expected to conclude by 1 pm on January 22. “On Jan 20 and 21 darshan will remain closed to public,” he added.

“There are Seven Adhivaasas in Pran Pratishtha ceremony and a minimum of three Adhivasas are in practice. There will be 121 Acharyas conducting the rituals. Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid will be overseeing, coordinating, anchoring and directing all the proceedings of the ritual and the principal Acharya will be Luckshmikant Dixit of Kashi,” he added.

Rai said that all acharyas of all schools of Bharatiya spiritualism, religion, a system of worship, tradition, Sants of more than 150 traditions, Mahamandaleshwars, Mandaleshwars, Shrimahants, Mahants, Nagas, as well as leading figures of more than 50 Adivasi, Girivasi, Tatavasi, Dwipavasi tribal traditions, will remain present to witness the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony.

“The traditions include Shaiva, Vaishnav, Shaakta, Gaanapatya, Patya, Sikh, Bauddha, Jain, Dashnaam Shankar, Ramanand, Ramanuj, Nimbarka, Madhva, Vishnu Nami, Ramsanehi, Ghisapanth, Garibdasi, Gaudiya, Kabirpanthi, Valmiki, Shankardev (Assam), Madhav Dev, ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission, Chinmaya Mission, Bharat Sevashram Sangha, Gayatri Parivar, Anukul Chandra, Thakur Parampara, Mahima Samaj of Odisha, Akali, Nirankari, Namdhari from Punjab, Radhasoami and Swaminarayan, Varkari, Veer Shaiva, etc,” Rai said.

(With Inputs from ANI)