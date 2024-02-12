Wednesday, February 28, 2024
12 persons die after train runs over passengers on track in Jharkhand’s Jamtara, rescue operations started

The victims were passengers of the Bangalore-Yesvanpur Express running on the down line, and they were hit by Jhajha-Asansol MEMU train running on the adjacent track.

In a tragic incident, at least 12 persons died and several others injured after they were run over by a train in Jamtara in Jharkhand. Passengers of a train were hit by a running train after their train stopped near Kalajharia and they got down from the train.

The victims were passengers of the Bangalore-Yesvanpur Express running on the down line, and they were hit by a local train running on the adjacent track. The train was halted near the Kalajharia station after rumours of fire on the train. As soon as the train stopped, some passengers jumped from the train, and were standing on the adjacent up track.

Unfortunately, the Jhajha-Asansol MEMU train passed through that place at the moment, running over the people on the track.

However, as per Jamtara MLA Irfan Ansari, there was no fire on the train, but the train was stopped on the suspicion of fire. As per the MLA, due to ballast dumped on the side of the track, a huge volume of dust was flying in the air. The driver of the Bangalore-Yesvanpur Express suspected that the train was on fire, mistaking the dust for smoke. Therefore, he stopped the train to inspect the matter. But the rumour of fire spread on the train, and some people jumped out.

Talking about the incident, Jamtara Deputy Commissioner said, ‘A train ran over the passengers at Kalajharia railway station in Jamtara. Some deaths have been reported. The exact number of deaths will be confirmed later. Medical teams and ambulances rushed to the spot’.

Railway administration, railway police and local administration have reached the spot and started rescue operations. The injured are being taken to the hospital.

The deceased persons are being identified. Two of them have been identified so far, Manish Kumar from Bihar’s Katihar and Sikandar Kumar from Bihar’s Jamui.

