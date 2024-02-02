On Friday (2nd February), Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair took to X (formerly Twitter) to peddle fake news about the suspension of Acharya Pramod Krishnam from the Congress party.

The development comes a day after the Congress leader met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to lay the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh.

In a tweet, Mohammed Zubair claimed, “Congress finally suspends Acharya Pramod Krishnam. Late by at least 2 years. Also sad for ANI who regularly goes to Anti-Congress quotes.”

The dubious ‘fact-checker’ shared a purported copy of the suspension notice, without bothering to verify the basic details. For instance, the alleged notice was issued by one ‘Rao Sahab’, which is a colloquial salutation used in Haryana and not a real name.

Mohammed Zubair, who solicits money from the public for his fact-checks, also ignored the fact that the purported notice was issued from 10 Downing Street i.e. the official residence of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

With complete disregard for simple fact-checking rules, the Alt News co-founder falsely claimed that Acharaya Pramod Krishnam had been suspended from the Congress party by one ‘Rao Sahab’ of the All India Congress Volunteers Committee.

प्रमोद कृष्णम निष्कासन फर्जी लेटर की 2 बातें-



10-डाउनिंग स्ट्रीट लंदन PM सुनक के घर का एड्रेस है।



तारीख आज 2 नहीं, 1 फरवरी है। https://t.co/0IFNCVBSfx — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 1, 2024

Interestingly, the viral fake notice attributed to the Congress party was debunked a day earlier on Thursday (1st February) by journalist Sachin Gupta. He added that the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Acharya Pramod Krishnam has dismissed the fake news.

Nonetheless, it did not stop Mohammed Zubair from disseminating and further amplifying the piece of disinformation. In fact, he shamelessly deleted the tweet without citing any apology or clarification.

Tamil Nadu govt felicitates Mohammed Zubair

The Tamil Nadu government on the occasion of 26th January, Republic Day presented the Kottai Ameer Communal Harmony Award to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair who is known for spreading fake news and false information in the name of fact-checking.

The video of the ceremony was shared on social media by some of his followers. “Tamil Nadu Govt felicitate Fact Checker and Alt news co-founder Mohammed Zubair with Kottai Ameer Communal Harmony Award. Congrats!! Hope that unbiased Fact-check continues at Alt News against all Fake News peddlers across all parties!” the tweet by one of the users read.

Ironically, the document of felicitation stated that Zubair played a major role in ‘debunking’ the lies that were being spread against the state in March 2023.

AltNews works as an Islamic propaganda website

Propaganda website AltNews has been largely peddled as an authentic source of fact-checks by the entire Left cabal. Their articles are peddled by any anti-government, anti-Hindu riffraff that the ecosystem has to offer and they often claim that their method is rather elaborate and authentic.

With patrons like Arundhati Roy, who regularly speaks in a language that can only be called one that resonates with Naxals and every element that wishes to tear India apart, AltNews has gained a reputation amongst right-thinking individuals as a mouthpiece of Islamists.

The so-called fact-checking website regularly furthers fake news, obfuscates the truth, concocts details to shield Islamists and sometimes, even creates fake news simply to fact check it later.

In their quest to exonerate perpetrators from the Muslim community, AltNews has employed several methods over the years. Their methods, have now almost become predictable and standardised.

While subtly peddling Islamic propaganda, AltNews keeps up the veneer of fact-checking to make their propaganda far more palatable to their already gullible readers, and that, they have the help of the entire ecosystem for their nefarious plans certainly helps move things along.

There have been numerous occasions when they have whitewashed the crimes of Islamists or falsely accused Hindus of guilt.

From spreading downright lies to deliberately misleading their readers, whitewashing deplorable Islamist crimes, doxxing Hindus on social media and collaborating with global Jihadis and Leftists, AltNews employs every tactic in the book to downplay crimes against Hindus and act as an Islamist mouthpiece.