Bihar: Anees poses as a Hindu to lure a 14-year-old girl through Instagram; tries selling her in a red-light area after drugging, raping her in a hotel room

Representational image
A horrifying case of love jihad has come to light in Bihar’s Sitamarhi where Mohammad Anees Ansari pretended to be a Hindu and lured a 14-year-old girl into a love trap through social media. He held her captive in a hotel for three days and wanted to sell her in the red-light area. The accused is a resident of Rajopatti Mohalla in Sitamarhi district while the girl is from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur.

The two met through Instagram and the victim revealed that he only introduced himself as Anees and assured her that he was a Hindu. As their relationship progressed he called her to Patna under the guise of medical treatment. Afterwards, he brought her to his native place on 2nd February and kept her in a hotel there. They used to go outside for meals. She was unaware of his real religious identity until then.

Meanwhile, she grew suspicious of his intentions. He also declared the truth about his religion to her and disclosed his complete name, after which the minor realised she was caught in a trap. He even sexually violated her, but she somehow managed to escape from the hotel as the perpetrator chased after her.

Notably, the locals spotted her crying and inquired after which she narrated her shocking ordeal. The incident was reported to the team of “Bachpan Bachao Andolan” (Save Childhood Movement) by the people and they also arrived at the location and further informed the authorities. The culprit had also reached there by then and both he and the girl were taken into police custody.

She recounted how the young man tricked her by masquerading as a Hindu and raped her, during counselling at a women’s police station where the pair was kept for questioning. Furthermore, she was forcefully drugged by him. It’s interesting to note that the angry local individuals gave the offender a solid beating.

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act has been registered against him on the instructions of the Sitamarhi Superintendent of Police in the local women’s police station. The cops are also preparing to send the girl back to her home after counselling and her family is on their way to Sitamarhi. The accused reportedly tried to deceive her and was compelling her to go to Delhi as he planned to sell her in a red-light area.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police Manoj Ram, after receiving information from the Bachpan Bachao team, it was learned that a girl has been raped after she was brought here. The police have taken immediate action in the matter. She was rescued and further probe is underway. The youth, however, claimed that he called her to Bihar for medical care and took her to Sitamarhi to collect money for the same.

This is not the first case of love jihad from the area. Last month, a similar incident surfaced in the Parsauni Police Station neighbourhood of the district after which the cops arrested the perpetrator and sent him to judicial custody.

