Ahead of the assembly elections and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh, the two main parties in the state have found a novel and ‘interesting’ tool for campaigning. The Telugu Desam Party and YSR Congress Party have allegedly both started distributing condom packets with their respective party name and symbols on them, as per reports.

A video has gone viral on social media showing packets of condoms, marked with party names of YSRCP and TDP in English and Telugu, being distributed to people.

One video shared in an India Today report shows a person giving a TDP condom packet to a person and saying that the intention behind the condom pack campaign is that if people use them and produce a lesser number of children, the government won’t have t spend a lot of money on welfare and subsidies.

On social media, people are sharing videos of TDP condoms and YSRCP condoms.

Interestingly, both parties are even shaming each other for distributing condoms.

YSRCP shared a video of the TDP condom, tagging TDP, Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh and Janasena leader Pawan Kalyan, asking how low they are going to stoop for politics. They even asked if the TDP would start distributing Viagra tablets with the TDP name and symbols next.

In response, the TDP posted a video showing YSRCP condoms, asking if that is the kind of ‘preparation’ the Jagan government has been boasting about.

Though party rivalries and poster wars are common election dramas in India, the condom war seems like the latest addition to the fanfare and theatrics.