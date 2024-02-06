Tuesday, February 6, 2024
ED conducts raids at premises linked to Personal Secretary of Arvind Kejriwal, other AAP leaders

The latest development came in the wake of the probe agency moving a court in Delhi against the AAP national convenor for skipping its summons for the fifth time in a case linked to the excise policy case.

ANI
Arvind Kejriwal (Image Source: AAP's X account)
7

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches at nearly 10 locations, including the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary, among others connected to the Aam Aadmi Party, as part of its money laundering probe, as per sources.

ED raid is also reportedly underway at the residence of AAP MP ND Gupta in Delhi.

The latest development came in the wake of the probe agency moving a court in Delhi against the AAP national convenor for skipping its summons for the fifth time in a case linked to the excise policy case.

The Enforcement Directorate on February 3 moved the Rouse Avenue Court and filed a complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not complying with the summons issued by the agency in the Delhi liquor policy money laundering case.

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Divya Malhotra, after hearing the submissions on Saturday, fixed February 7 for the remaining submissions and consideration of the fresh complaint filed by the agency.

ED on February 3 filed a fresh complaint case under Section 190 (1)(a) Cr.P.C. r/w. Section 200 Cr.P.C., 1973 r/w. Section 174 IPC, 1860 r/w. Section 63 (4) of PMLA, 2002 for non-attendance in compliance with Section 50, PMLA, 2002.
On February 2, 2024, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal skipped the Enforcement Directorate’s summons for the fifth time in connection with the money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22 case.

The fresh summons to the Delhi CM followed the fourth summons, which he had skipped on January 18.While skipping the fifth summons, the party called it “unlawful.” Kejriwal has so far skipped four previous summons issued by the ED on January 18, January 3, November 2, and December 22, calling them “illegal and politically motivated.”

Earlier in the month, a team from the Delhi crime branch visited the residence of Arvind Kejriwal in civil lines and served a notice to join a probe into allegations that the BJP attempted to “poach” MLA’s to topple his government.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

