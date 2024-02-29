Thursday, February 29, 2024
Abdul Moeed, son of Haldwani violence mastermind Abdul Malik, arrested by Uttarakhand police in Delhi; was absconding after attacking police

Information about Abdul Moeed's location was revealed during the interrogation of Abdul Malik, who was arrested on 24th February.

OpIndia Staff
Abdul Moeed (left) is son of Abdul Malik (right).
Abdul Moeed (left) is son of Abdul Malik (right). Image Source: Amar Ujala
On Wednesday (28th February), the Uttarakhand police arrested Abdul Moeed, son of Haldwani violence mastermind Abdul Malik, from Delhi in connection with the case. Abdul Moeed is one of the key accused of the Banbhulpura violence in Haldwani. Abdul Malik, the mastermind of the incident, was arrested on 24th February.

Information about Abdul Moeed’s location was revealed during the interrogation of Abdul Malik. After that, several teams of Uttarakhand Police were raiding. Based on the precise information, Moeed was apprehended from Delhi. He was among the top 8 wanted accused in the Banbhulpura violence. Now the police have arrested all the key conspirators related to this violence.

Nainital SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena said, “Six police teams were formed to arrest the miscreants associated with the Banbhulpura violence. The teams are continuously raiding all possible places in different states of the country – Gujarat, Delhi, Mumbai-Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar etc. One of these teams has achieved great success. This team has arrested Abdul Moeed, a wanted accused in the Haldwani riots, from Delhi. Abdul Moeed had been dodging the police for 21 consecutive days, but now he is in the custody of the police.”

Abdul Malik, the main accused in the Haldwani violence, was arrested from Delhi on 24th February. The Nainital police team arrested him. Abdul Malik was brought to Haldwani after his arrest. He is being questioned continuously there. He has been sent to police custody by the court. It is being told that the police have asked more than 150 questions to Abdul Malik.

6 killed, more than 300 policemen injured

On 8th February, a municipal team and policemen were attacked when they went to remove the illegal mosque-madrasa in Banbhulpura, Haldwani. The role of Abdul Malik and Abdul Moeed in this incident came to light. They are accused of inciting the miscreants. Six people were killed in the violence that started in the ‘Malik Ka Baghicha’ area. More than 300 policemen and municipal workers, including City Magistrate Richa Singh, and Ramnagar Kotwal, were injured in stone-pelting.

The miscreants also torched the Banbhulpura police station. More than 70 vehicles, including police jeeps, JCBs, fire brigade vehicles, and two-wheelers, were burnt. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami had ordered to shoot the rioters on sight in this case. The violence was brought under control by imposing a curfew in Haldwani.

More than 85 accused arrested

According to media reports, more than 85 accused have been arrested so far in the case registered by the police in the Haldwani violence case. Since the Haldwani violence case, continuous action has been taken at the level of the police and administration team. All the named accused have been arrested in this case.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

