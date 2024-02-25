A hand grenade was recently found in the office compound of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh located in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh. The discovery was made in the vacant ground of the complex after some children were playing with a ball-shaped object which was later found to be a hand grenade, creating a panic in the area. Following the discovery, Bhind police called the bomb disposal squad from Morena, which revealed that the hand grenade was more than three decades old and was ‘inactive‘, that is, it couldn’t detonate.

According to the information, on Friday (23rd February), some children were playing in the RSS office compound which is located in the residential area of Hanuman Bajaria. The Sangh officials had gone to another city for a meeting and the office was lying vacant. Meanwhile, the children found a ball-shaped object, which turned out to be a hand grenade which led to a sensation in the area. The hand grenade had a pin attached.

Receiving information from Swayamsevak Ram Mohan, SP Asit Yadav arrived at the scene with his team and initiated an inspection. The Police called the bomb disposal squad from Morena which found in its investigation that the hand grenade was around 30-35 years old and was ‘inactive’ that is, it could not explode.

Meanwhile, after getting the information, local BJP MLA Narendra Singh Kushwaha also visited the RSS office.

Regarding the incident, the Bhind Police said on Sunday (25th February), that an inactive hand grenade believed to be 30-35 years old, had been found at an empty ground of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office campus in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind city.

Superintendent of Police Asit Yadav said that the grenade possibly made its way to the Sangh office campus from a nearby area where a police firing range was located earlier in Didi village. He added that a bomb disposal squad along with sniffer dogs was sent to the spot and found the hand grenade was inactive.

According to the official, the ball-shaped object was found on Friday by some children who were playing at the RSS office ground in the Bajaria locality of the city.

The SP stated that the police got the information about it at around 10.30 pm on Saturday following which the bomb disposal squad was sent there.

According to the SP, the ground at the Sangh office complex must have been filled with soil earlier and the grenade reached with it. A police release said the grenade looks around 30-35 years old and it made its way with the soil brought from a nearby area and spread on the Sangh office campus ground earlier.

It is pertinent to note that RSS and its Swayamsevaks frequently face threats and two years back, the RSS headquarters in Nagpur received a bomb threat following which its security was heightened.