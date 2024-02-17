Saturday, February 17, 2024
Jharkhand: Rebellion rocks Congress-JMM alliance government, 12 Congress MLAs, 1 JMM MLA dissent over cabinet expansion

Four Congress MLAs namely Alamgir Alam, Badal Patralekha, Rameshwar Uranv and Banna Gupta were made ministers in the Champi Soren cabinet, who were ministers in the Hemant Soren cabinet too.

Jharkhand CM Champai Soren and Rahul Gandhi
The alliance government in Jharkhand appears to be falling apart. Reports quoting sources claim that 12 Congress MLAs along with an MLA of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) have openly expressed their disappointment.

As per reports, the dissenting Congress MLAs are heading to the national capital on Saturday to meet with the Congress leadership. The development comes a day after the Jharkhand government expanded the cabinet.

This has upset some Congress MLAs who are demanding that new faces should be made ministers now. The MLAs will reportedly meet Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal.

The dissenting MLAs reportedly flew to Delhi at 5 pm while it is also being said that they could camp in Jaipur. The development comes ahead of the budget session in Jharkhand assembly on 23rd February.

The MLAs have also complained to the state leadership about their issues. Other reports claim that the Congress MLAs held a meeting at Raso Hotel in Birsa Chowk where Minister Basant Soren had also come to meet them.

It is being said that CM Champai Soren could also go to Delhi who is facing rebellion within his party too. As per reports, JMM MLA Baidyanath Ram has said that he will not tolerate any insult and will contest the next assembly polls as an independent candidate if needed.

Currently, the alliance govt has 29 MLAs from JMM, 17 from Congress, 1 from RJD and 1 from CPI(ML) forming the 48-member assembly.

