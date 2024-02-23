Friday, February 23, 2024
Haryana Police to invoke NSA against farmer leaders, properties to be seized to recover damages as per SC orders

The Ambala Police press note stated that the farmer protestors have carried out heavy stone pelting and vandalism, including attacks on police personnel. Significant damages to police vehicles, properties, and private properties have been done by the protesting farmers at the call of the farmer leaders.

OpIndia Staff
Protests at Shambhu border in Haryana
Farmer protests at Shambhu border , image via Business Today
Amid a stand-off with the farmers, who are protesting with their demands, Haryana Police in Ambala District has said that any loss to the government and private property during the protest will be compensated by attaching the property and seizure of bank accounts of the protestors.

According to a release from the Ambala police, from February 13, 2024, continuous efforts are being made by the farmer organizations to break the barricade imposed on Shambhu Border by the farmers regarding their march to Delhi and daily attempts are being made to spoil the law and order by pelting stones at the police administration and creating ruckus. During this period, a lot of damage has been caused to government and private property by encroachment.

Press note by Ambala police

“The damage caused to government and private property by the agitators is being assessed. The administration had already informed/warned in this regard that if the agitators caused damage to government and private property during this movement, then this loss would be compensated by seizing their property and bank accounts. If public property is damaged by the agitators during the movement, there is an amendment in the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984 (PDPP Act) under the provisions of the Supreme Court in which, the people who caused damage to public property during the movement or called for the movement and the officials of that organization are held responsible for any damage caused,” the official release said.

It further added that according to the Haryana Public Administration’s Property Recovery Act 2021, in case of damage to government property, there is a provision to compensate for the loss of public property by attaching property and confiscating bank accounts of the person causing the loss.

“In this regard, the actions taken by the administration against the agitators leaders are being implemented. If there has been any damage to any community’s property during this movement, the details of the damage can be given to the administration. Proceedings to compensate for the loss of government property during the farmers’ protest, attachment of property and seizure of bank accounts of the protestors have been initiated,” it added.

Also, the police have initiated the National Security Act (NSA) against the farmer leaders.

“Proceedings have been initiated under the NSA National Security Act 1980/NSA against the chief officials of farmer organizations and the agitators,” the Ambala police said on X.

The Ambala Police press note stated that the farmer protestors have carried out heavy stone pelting and vandalism, including attacks on police personnel. Significant damages to police vehicles, properties, and private properties have been done by the protesting farmers at the call of the farmer leaders.

They added that 2 police officials have died so far on duty and another has suffered a brain hemorrhage. Over 30 police personnel have been injured in the violence carried out by the protesting farmers.

On February 21, the Haryana Police stated that at the Data Singh-Khanauri border, the farmer protestors had sprinkled chilli powder on the dry stubble in surrounding fields and set it on fire. They had then attacked police personnel with sharp weapons, causing injuries to 12 police officials.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said the protesting farmers led by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will observe a ‘Black Friday’ on Friday following the death of a farmer at Khanauri Border crossing in Sangrur district, Punjab, during the ongoing protests.

The SKM will also hold a tractor march on highways towards the national capital, said the BKU leader.

In an exclusive talk with ANI, Tikait said, “We will observe a ‘Black Friday’ tomorrow condoling the death of a farmer at the Khanauri Border crossing in Punjab. We held a tractor march yesterday as well.”

An official press statement by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called for a massive mobilisation of farmers across India in favour of its demands and against the “repression” of the farmers movement in the country.

According to an official statement, “The SKM General Body (GB) on Thursday decided to organise a massive mobilisation of farmers with a slew of programmes to be observed all over India in support of its demands and against the repression of the farmers’ struggle.” 

( With inputs from ANI)

