Late on Saturday (10th February), Pakistan President Arif Alvi expressed frustration over the postponed election results, stating that if the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) had been used during the general elections on 8th February, the nation would not be facing this current crisis. His remark came against the backdrop that the Election Commission of Pakistan was yet to declare the final results for the National and Provincial Assemblies three days after the voting commenced. Moreover, PTI and many other parties are alleging widespread rigging during the voting and counting process.

For over 24 hours, the tally of the National Assembly was stagnant for PTI-backed candidates securing over 90 seats, Nawaz Sharif’s PML(N) stuck at over 70 and Bilawal Bhutto’s PPP with around 50 seats. As per the latest reports, the tally stands at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed Independents having won 96 seats, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) has won 75 and Pakistan Peoples Party has secured 54 seats. Another important player in the mix is Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan) which has secured 17 seats.

Notably, the total tally of independents is 100. But some of them are actual independents, and therefore the number of PTI-backed independents is lesser. As Imran Khan’s PTI was barred from contesting the polls, the party had to field its candidates as independents. Even though they could not use the party’s name and symbol, the Pakistani electorate voted for the party, giving a big blow to the Pakistan Army, which tried everything to ensure that PTI does not return to power and PML-N occupies power.

However, as no party has crossed the halfway mark, political activities have picked up steam, and alliance talks are intensifying amid reports that Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir has backed Nawaz Sharif’s plea to form a “unified government of all democratic forces”.

The National Assembly in Pakistan has a total strength of 266 elected and 70 reserved seats for Women and Non-Muslims which are based on the Party’s performance in the National election. No political outfit has reached the halfway mark – 134. While PML(N), PPP, MQM (L) and others will get proportional representation from these reserved seats, PTI-backed Independents will have to join some outfit or form their own to draw the same benefit.

Moreover, the Provincial assembly results have also thrown hung assemblies except in Sindh where PPP has maintained its performance.

Is PPP staking claims on the Prime Minister post to stitch alliance with PML(N)?

Initially, media reports predicted smooth sailing for PML(N) and PPP alliance talks to form government in the Centre, and provincial assemblies in Punjab, and Balochistan. Both parties together are close to the majority number and should get the support of some smaller parties and independents. But even after 3 days, the alliance has not been confirmed, with PPP sending conflicting signals.

Now, the latest reports indicate that PPP Chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has begun to play hardball and eyeing the Premier post. On Saturday evening, Bilawal appeared on several TV media channels to declare that the party was waiting for the complete results to be declared, before making its move. He told Dawn, “We haven’t talked abo­ut anything regarding the future partnership or coalition government in the Centre.”

When asked about media reports that both major political parties had reached some sort of agreement, Bilawal replied, “No such thing has happened.”

Speaking to Geo News, Bhutto-Zardari asserted that no one can form governments in the Centre as well as in Punjab and Balochistan provinces without PPP’s support.

He said, “The full results have not been announced yet. We are not yet aware of the decisions of the independent candidates. It is too soon to predict who will be forming the government in the Centre and the provinces. I can tell you this much, that no one can form the government in the centre, Punjab or Balo­chistan without the PPP’s support.”

Now as per the latest reports, PPP is mulling the possibility of supporting PML(N) on the condition that the coalition government will be helmed by Bilawal Bhutto as the Prime Minister. As per media reports citing sources within the party, PPP is making efforts to garner the support of as many independent candidates as possible to consolidate its position, as the party is not too keen on the idea of giving the top post to PML-N’s Nawaz Sharif.

A party source stated that PPP would want to see Bilawal as the next prime minister but given the acceptability issue with powerful quarters, the party also has former president Asif Ali Zardari for this slot.

There have been reports of coercion from the Pakistani army to stitch a non-Imran Khan/PTI-led coalition government. The Source inside the party seemingly hinted towards external pressure. Regarding the meeting between Zardari and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, he added that this meeting at caretaker chief minister’s residence was “not purely out of free will”. He added that there were powers at play and the PPP was trying to navigate its way through landmines.

While other sources claimed that the party is open to and also looking for alternate options to make PPP leader Bilawal or his father as Prime Minister of the country. A source said, “The PPP wants to lead from the front”. In case, the PML-N did not offer this position to the PPP,” he said, then, according to his understanding “even if all other options do not pan out”, PPP should sit on the opposition benches, The Tribune reported.

Pertinent to note that the PPP could revisit its decision but it would unlikely favour Nawaz Sharif for the Prime Minister’s Post.

PML (N) putting the presidency as “political carrot” to muster support

As per reports, PML(N) on its part is making special outreach and has been in talks with MQM-P as well. In the power-sharing negotiations, the office of the President is also reportedly being used as a ‘political carrot’. However, the delay also stems from the fact that their previous collaboration under the banner of the Pakistan Demo­cratic Movement (PDM) was not a successful experiment. It was formed following the ouster of the Imran Khan government in April 2022 but it faced criticism for failing on economic and social issues and faced several protests for basic amenities like Atta, dal, and fuel.

Nonetheless, both parties are seeing an intense round of negotiations and meetings on Sunday both in Lahore and Islamabad. PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari is expec­ted to hold important meetings today to discuss the modalities of their proposed alliance. Additionally, an MQM-P delegation is in Lahore, on the invitation of the PML-N, to discuss their post-election strategy.

In case of heightened resistance to Nawaz Sharif’s elevation, Shehbaz is also being seen as one of the favourites for the post in the proposed coalition in Islamabad.

He has been holding meetings and calling all political parties to unite for the sake of Pakistan. He said, “We will meet the expectations of the masses. The purpose of the new government will be to provide economic relief to the people.”

PTI and JUI-F announces to stage nationwide protest against “rigging”, challenges several results in Courts

On Sunday, Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Maulana Fazlur Rehman JUI(F) called for a nationwide protest alleging fraud and “rigging”. The party has accused Punjab police of trying to “hijack peaceful protests”. Additionally, several PTI-backed candidates have flooded the courts challenging the provisional results in their constituencies in a bid to turn the tide.

A vast majority of those challenging election results include PTI-backed independents in the likes of high-profile politicians such as Parvez Elahi and his wife Qaisera, former KP finance minister Taimoor Jhagra, and ex-KP speaker Mahmood Jan, Islamabad-based lawyer Shuaib Shaheen, former Punjab health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, as well as Usman Dar’s mother Rehana Dar.

PTI leaders and supporters have been claiming that they have own 150 to 170 seats, and the administration fraudulently reduced their number by rigging the counting process. As per them, at several places, agents of PTI candidates were not allowed during the consolidation of counted votes.

Furthermore, the Election Commission of Pakistan has ordered re-polling on February 15 in around 52 polling stations amid allegations of rigging, Dawn reported.