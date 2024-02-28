Pakistan, a politically and economically unstable self-proclaimed ‘Riyasat-e-Medina’ has been drowned in Islamic fanaticism to such an extent that it no longer realises what self-mockery it is indulging in. Recently, a woman in Lahore city of Pakistan was surrounded and attacked by an Islamist mob because they believed she committed blasphemy by wearing a dress with Arabic calligraphy.

The Sar Tan Se Juda mob, led by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan members, thought that the colourful Arabic text on the white dress was Quranic verses. In reality, the Arabic letters were just random texts, nothing Islamic or Quranic. Now, the absurdity has advanced further with Islamic clerics ‘analysing’ the said dress to decide whether to get an FIR registered against the woman or not.

The world is landing on the moon and beyond, while Pakistani molvis looking for forensic evidence of blasphemy in an Arabic print shirt. pic.twitter.com/OuvHmNlv89 — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) February 27, 2024

In a video shared by journalist Naila Inayat, some Islamic clerics can be seen “analysing” the Arabic text printed on the dress and discussing that the text is similar to Quranic verses. In a blatant display of their lack of education, common sense as well as lack of respect for the Arabic language, these clerics want an FIR to be registered against the woman who was nearly lynched, just because they ‘think’ the printed Arabic text looks ‘similar’ to Quranic verses. This comes despite reports saying that the dress in question has no Quranic verses printed instead those were just random Arabic words like beautiful, sweet etc.

Maulvis are now discussing what to do next; they want to register an FIR related to blasphemy because they think the text on the dress has similarities with Quranic verses. https://t.co/VCDwqzVSN2 pic.twitter.com/1j3sBdMZiJ — P.⚡️ (@TweetsOfPR) February 27, 2024

Instead of getting an expert on the Arabic language, if it’s such a burning need for a country struggling to feed its people, with rising inflation and depleting foreign exchange reserves in addition to other challenges the country is facing, they are busy deciding how to punish an innocent woman to jail or give her in the hands of Sar Tan Se Juda enthusiast Islamists, in the name of some imaginary ‘blasphemy’.

Meanwhile, the constant attacks, abuses and Sar Tan Se Juda threats compelled the woman to apologise for no mistake of her. In a video, ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi, the brave SDPO of Gulbarg Lahore, said that the woman had come to the market wearing the Kurta with Arabic calligraphy, however, a confusion arose as some people thought that the Arabic text was similar to Quranic verses, thus blasphemous.

Later in the video, a visibly terrified woman who was sitting while hiding her face ‘apologised’ in the presence of the police and maulvis. “…the Kurta I was wearing, I bought it for its design. I did not know that people will think something [offensive] is written in Arabic. I had no such intention. It all happened inadvertently. Still, I apologise. Being a Sunni Muslim I cannot even think of doing ‘Gustakhi’ against Quran and Sunnat or Gustakhi-e-Rasool…” the woman said while two maulvis sitting next to her were seen directing her on what to say.

Kuwaiti fashion company asks Pakistanis not to disturb them with needless messages, says Arabic is their own language

As reported earlier, the Kuwait-based company that designed the dress slammed Pakistani Islamists for sending them “disturbing” messages and dragging them into the episode. Instagram account semplicitakw published a story reminding Pakistanis that the brand uses Arabic texts in various fonts ‘everywhere’, alluding to the clothing that provoked an all-brawn and no-brains Islamist mob.

In their post, the Kuwaitian company wrote, “Dear Pakistani people, We have nothing to do with the recent incident that happened to the innocent girl. We are based in Kuwait company (sic) And we do NOT ship worldwide. Please stop following and messaging since its (sic) really disturbing. We use Arabic words and letters in different fonts everywhere since its our language!”

It happens only in Pakistan, that people are subjected to harassment, violence, Sar Tan Se Juda threats and mob lynching over mere suspicion and often completely baseless claims. A country like Pakistan which is literally surviving on debts taken from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has got its priorities all wrong since Islamic fanatics largely dominate the country.

Dire state of Pakistan’s economy

A Dawn report from December 2023 says that several multinational companies (MNCs) have left or scaled down operations in Pakistan in various sectors including the pharmaceutical, telecommunication, and oil sectors due to political instability and inconsistent policies. Norwegian company Telenor, South Korea-based Lotte Chemical Company Pakistan Ltd. which makes purified terephthalic acid (PTA) etc divested its stakes. Many overseas investors have suffered losses in their Pakistan investments. Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd. which last year had stopped manufacturing vehicles in Pakistan had in December 2023 announced its decision to delist from Pakistan Stock Exchange after continued losses.

Not much time has passed since Pakistan was engulfed in multifaceted crises and floods leaving its people struggling for even essential food grains. However, instead of working for their economic, political, and social upliftment, the Pakistani Islamists are pushing the country further into the darkness of extremism and its trademark ‘terrorism’.

This bizarre yet horrifying incident of mob attack on a woman for wearing an Arabic text-printed dress in Pakistan was not the first and certainly will not be the last incident of harassment of innocent people over alleged, assumed and imagined blasphemy. Pakistani low-IQ fanatics are so ready to assault and behead a ‘blasphemer’ that even QR codes on soft drink bottles can rile them up.

OpIndia has covered numerous such incidents wherein an Islamist mob resorted to violence and barbarism over a supposed ‘insult’ to Islam. What happened to the woman for wearing a Kurta featuring random Arabic calligraphy would certainly have resulted in a brutal outcome had she been a Hindu or a Christian. Sri Lankan man Priyantha Kumara did not have the luxury of police protection when an Islamist mob of hundreds of fanatic bloodthirsty people lynched him to death and burned his body in broad daylight. With the rising number of incidents of violence over ‘blasphemy’, Pakistan is turning into a self-destructive entity, in addition to its ‘world famous’ status of being the global haven for terrorism.