Wednesday, February 14, 2024
‘Humanity facing a new challenge as terrorism changes forms everyday,’ says PM Modi in his address at World Governments Summit in Dubai

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi addresses the World Governments Summit in Dubai (source: BJP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (14th February) addressed the World Governments Summit in Dubai on day 2 of his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

While listing the challenges faced by nations in the new world order, Prime Minister Modi said that technology has proven to be a “key disruptor” both negatively and positively.

In this context, he said that terrorism has been changing forms and posing a new challenge to humanity.

“With every new day, terrorism is changing its form and posing a new challenge to humanity,” PM Modi said. He said that there are domestic concerns on one hand and on the other hand, international systems appear scattered.

“Between all this, every government is facing a very big challenge of defending its relevance,” he said.

The Prime Minister underlined that even as governments around the world have witnessed a decline in their perception amongst the people, India has seen an upward trend in this regard.

“Trust on governments worldwide declined after Covid. But we (BJP government) experienced the complete opposite in India,” he said adding that the confidence of Indians in their government has only strengthened.

Prime Minister Modi presented his ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’ model and said that there should be no scarcity nor excess of government in the life of people.

“People have complete trust on our intent and committment. How did this happen? Because we prioritised the social sentiment, we are sensitive towards the needs and dreams of the people,” he said.

PM Modi highlighted his governance model based on the ‘top down and bottom up’ and ‘whole of society’ approach.

PM emphasized on his government’s people-driven approach to ensure people’s participation. He said, “People of the country should take charge of running the nation,” as he explained his governance model in detail.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

