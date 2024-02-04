On 4th February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting at Guwahati, Assam and unveiled an ambitious vision for the development of the country’s North East region. PM Modi emphasised the country’s transformative changes under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government. During his speech, he touched upon key achievements, plans, and a commitment to empowering the region’s people.

During his address, PM Modi highlighted the significance of the region, especially the importance of sacred places like Kamakhya Devi Mandir, where he laid the foundation of the Kamakhya Divya Lok Project.

Citing the failure of the previous governments to develop sacred places, PM Modi said those who ruled the country after independence were ashamed of our culture. He said, “Unfortunately, those who ran the government in the country after gaining independence did not understand the importance of these sacred places of faith. They created a trend of being ashamed of their culture and history for political gain. Any country cannot develop by erasing its past, forgetting it, and cutting its roots.

He said, "Unfortunately, those who ran the government in the country after gaining independence did not understand the importance of these sacred places of faith. They created a trend of being ashamed of their culture and history for political gain. Any country cannot develop by erasing its past, forgetting it, and cutting its roots.

He expressed his satisfaction with his government’s work in the past ten years to develop the country’s heritage by making it part of its policy. He said, “As a result, we are witnessing changes in various corners of Assam. In Assam, places associated with faith, spirituality, and history are connected to modern facilities. Along with the campaign to preserve heritage, the development campaign is progressing rapidly.”

PM Modi emphasised the substantial progress that the country has made in the past ten years. He cited the multi-fold increase in development expenditure. While speaking about the railway network development, he noted, “Since 2014, the length of railway tracks has increased by more than 1900 kilometres, and the railway budget has seen a nearly 400 per cent increase compared to the period before 2014.”

PM Modi addressed the issue of infrastructure in the country and pointed out that Rs 11 lakh crore have been allocated for the development. Hi said, “In the ten years before 2014, the budget for infrastructure was approximately Rs 12 lakh crores. Our government is set to spend almost the same amount in just one year, showcasing the scale of upcoming developmental projects.”

PM Modi also underscored the focus on clean energy. He announced a massive solar rooftop initiative in the budget to install solar panels on the rooftops of one crore families. The project was first announced after Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. The initiative aims to reduce electricity bills and encourage households to generate and sell surplus energy.

PM Modi also talked about the “Lakhpati Didis” project, where the government aims at turning three crore women into “Lakhpati”. PM Modi said, “In the past year, we have already witnessed one crore sisters becoming ‘Lakhpati Didis,’ and now we aim to extend this to three crores. This initiative has proven transformative for countless women in self-help groups nationwide.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about the importance of connectivity and stressed that improving connectivity would alleviate the problems faced by the nation’s people. Two new highway projects were inaugurated in Itanagar to improve regional connectivity. While concluding the speech, PM Modi assured the nation that developing India is his commitment. He said, “The dream you have for a prosperous and developed India is also my commitment. I guarantee that under the Modi government, no effort will be spared to fulfil your dreams.”

Thousands of people attended the public meeting showcasing the overwhelming support of PM Modi for his development agenda in Assam and the entire North East region.