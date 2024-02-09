A day after Islamists ran riots in Haldwani city in Nainital district of Uttarakhand, former NDTV ‘journalist’-turned-YouTuber Ravish Kumar gave a clean chit to the rioters and blamed the court and the State government for removing illegal encroachments.

In his long rant on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday (9th February), the left-wing propagandist conveniently ignored the stone-pelting and arson attacks executed by radical Islamists. Instead, he accused the Hindus of supposedly being ‘complicit in silence.’

“The existence of mosques was erased overnight in Delhi. The people of Delhi city ignored it. They are becoming involved in every atrocity with their silence,” Ravish Kumar alleged at the very outset.

उत्तराखंड में छह लोगों की मौत हुई है। कई लोग घायल हैं। विपक्ष के बड़े नेताओं को उत्तराखंड के बनभूलपुरा जाना चाहिए। वहां जाकर और ठहर कर चीजों का पता लगाना चाहिए। वहाँ जो हुआ है वह क़ब्ज़ा हटाने के नाम पर कुछ और भी नज़र आता है। वहाँ की ख़बरों में सरकार का ही पक्ष भरा है। ऐसे… https://t.co/knlcVWOsC4 — ravish kumar (@ravishndtv) February 9, 2024

Instead of calling out frenzied Muslim mobs which rioted in Haldwani, he attempted to guilt-trip Hindus discussing the communal incident.

“There is severe unemployment in Uttarakhand but the debate is being created about what? It is sad if the youth there have chosen this future. They need to be careful of newspapers and channels,” Ravish Kumar claimed.

He then went on to fear-monger about the State government, local and district courts and the media in a bid to absolve the Islamists of any wrongdoing.

Ravish Kumar tells Opposition to include ‘Haldwani violence’ in speeches

Ravish Kumar was seen suggesting the Opposition parties to politicise the Haldwani incident and use it in their elections.

While devising a shrewd political strategy for non-BJP politicians, the YouTuber remarked, “Prominent leaders of the Opposition should go to Banbhoolpura in Uttarakhand. They should stay there and find out what has transpired at that place.”

“It seems that in the name of removing illegal encroachment, something else is happening there. The news is dominated by the narrative of the Uttarakhand government. As such, Opposition leaders should display courage and visit the affected area and communicate to people,” he added.

Ravish Kumar claimed, “You cannot leave the majority (referring to the Hindu community) at the mercy of ‘Godi media’ and ‘WhatsApp propaganda’. He then urged the Opposition to step up their political efforts ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“Electoral polarisation is happening anyway. If the opposition continues to maintain silence like this, it will not be able to fight the ‘government-led-communalism’ happening across the country. Mention these things in your speeches,” he emphasised.

The former ‘journalist’ however lamented that the Opposition leaders did not pacify Muslims after the demolition of an illegal mosque in the National Capital. “Did the opposition leaders go to the spot and tell the people nearby what was happening?” he had tweeted.

YouTuber casts aspersions on media and Judiciary

Ravish Kumar, who is known for virtue signalling on ‘journalism and ethics’, was seen scaremongering about the media, Judiciary and the State apparatus to deviate public discourse from the role of Muslim mobs in fomenting violence and chaos in Haldwani city of Uttarakhand.

He claimed, “Hindi newspapers are filled with stories of ‘Hindu claims’ on mosques. Sometimes, they (Hindus) create an atmosphere of chaos claiming that a temple exists underneath a mosque and sometimes in the name of removing illegal encroachments.”

“After going through many such stories, it seems clear that the courts, police, State government departments and newspapers run by Godi media are continuously trying to consolidate the Hindu vote bank. This is extremely sad and shameful,” Ravish Kumar brazened out.

While alleging that the Judiciary is working in cahoots with the government to spread communalism, the propagandist claimed, “There should be a discussion on the role of the courts at the lower level. The game is being played in the form of surveys. The idea is to make everything look legal (to the common eye).”

Raavish Kumar then begged the supreme court to intervene in cases where the verdict is unfavourable to his political agenda. “The Supreme Court should look into the cases going on in different courts…A new form of ‘court communalism’ is being witnessed in India. At least the Supreme Court should not become the protector of such communalism and at the same time should not remain ignorant.”

Riots in Haldwani

On Thursday (8th February), Islamists resorted to stone pelting and arson in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani area. The frenzied mob attacked authorities who went there to demolish a madrasa, which was built on illegally encroached govt land near the Banbhulpura police station.

The Islamists pelted stones at the policemen and Haldwani Municipal Corporation workers present there. Later, they surrounded the police station and went on to set fire to the vehicles stationed outside the Banbhulpura police station.

The mob also set a transformer on fire, resulting in a power outage in the area. Several journalists and administration officials were trapped inside the police station as a mob surrounded the Banbhulpura police station.

“Four people died in the violence-hit Banbhoolpura and more than 100 policemen were injured,” said State ADG Law & Order AP Anshuman.

Following the unrest, the district administration suspended internet services and ordered the closure of all schools and colleges. Uttarakhand government has put high alert in the state as a precaution after the violence.