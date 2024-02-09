Friday, February 9, 2024
Updated:

Haldwani shoot at sight orders: Father Johnny, son Anas along with Aris, Faheem, Israr and Siwan dead, over 300 police personnel injured as Muslim mob went on rampage

Following the unrest, the district administration suspended internet services and ordered the closure of all schools and colleges.

OpIndia Staff
Islamists took to the street where the anti-encroachment drive was being conducted on 8th February and began pelting stones at the police from all four sides (image source: X)
At least 4 people died and over 100 police personnel were injured after violence erupted in Haldwani’s Banbhoolpura area on Thursday during an anti-encroachment drive, a senior official said.

“Four people died in the violence-hit Banbhoolpura and more than 100 policemen were injured,” said State ADG Law & Order AP Anshuman.

Some reports have claimed reported that 6 people have died in the violence namely a father-son duo Johnny and Anas along with Aris, Faheem, Israr and Siwan

“Internet services suspended after violence in Banbhoolpura of Haldwani in which so far 4 people have died and more than 100 policemen were injured. The administration has also ordered the closure of all schools and colleges,” Nainital District Administration.

Uttarakhand government has put high alert in the state as a precaution after the violence.

Earlier, four companies of paramilitary forces were rushed to Haldwani in Nainital district after violence erupted on Thursday in Banbhoolpura during an anti-encroachment drive.

According to the Uttarakhand Police, two companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) from Udham Singh Nagar also reached Haldwani.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday (8th February), Inspector General Nilesh Anand Bharne, the spokesperson for Police Headquarters, said, “Four companies of paramilitary personnel have been sent to the violence-hit area of Haldwani. Two companies of PAC from Udham Singh Nagar have already reached Haldwani.”

A curfew has been enforced in Banbhoolpura on the orders of the District Magistrate and a shoot-at-sight order has also been issued against ‘rioters’.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Abhinav Kumar informed that a request was made to the Ministry of Home Affairs to send additional central paramilitary personnel.

“Around 4 pm today, a joint team from the district administration and police was conducting an anti-encroachment drive in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani, as per the court’s order. Coming out against the drive, a few miscreants pelted stones at the officials and also indulged in arson. It was also alleged that they opened fire at the police using illegal firearms,” DGP Kumar said.

“The state government has also demanded that the MHA provide additional police forces. The MHA has, so far, made four companies of additional central forces available to us,” Kumar added.

He added, however, that the situation was under control.

A press briefing was held by District Magistrate (DM) Vandana Singh showing video of the violence to the media. Singh categorically said that the attack on the police forces were unprovoked. “You can see (in the video) that the Police force and the administration are not provoking or harming anybody,” she said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami urged people to maintain peace.

(With agency inputs)

