A sprawling Hindu temple constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 700 crore, the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Hindu Mandir is a huge, 108-foot-tall structure located just outside of Abu Dhabi in the capital’s Abu Mureikha area. It is the first stone Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates and the largest in West Asia as well as among the biggest temples beyond India.

His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, the current spiritual teacher of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are set to attend the much-awaited grand opening ceremony on 14th February. The public can register to access the house of worship starting on 18th February.

An architectural marvel of intricately carved artworks and a plethora of fascinating tales, it is praised as a spiritual haven of serenity. Standing on 27 acres of land provided by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the nation, the temple is a beautiful structure with two spectacular domes and seven towering spires, one for each of the emirates.

The spires can be witnessed from far away as one takes a detour to the Cultural Village in Abu Mureikhah from the Dubai-Abu Dhabi highway. Many volunteers are assisting with the cleaning procedure, while over 100 employees are currently adding finishing touches to the magnificent temple construction. The UAE and Indian flags are flown at the temple’s entrance. There is a “Wall of Harmony,” a building donated by the Bohra community in the country.

Created by proficient Indian artisans, the pink sandstone edifice stands as a testimony to humanity’s inclusiveness, exhibiting not only Hinduism but also the representation of all religions and civilizations.

The striking dune formation made of sand from all seven emirates is the first thing one observes when entering the premises, aside from the magnificent sight of the iconic temple. It was founded as a memorial to the vision of His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj, the late spiritual leader of the Sanstha, who in 1997, while standing in the middle of the Sharjah desert, asked for the construction of a temple in Abu Dhabi. The BAPS organisation, the leadership of India and the UAE and their generosity have made that goal a reality.

A gorgeous waterfall cascade that symbolises the source of the holy Indian rivers Saraswati, Yamuna, and Ganga and is dotted with six trees imported from the Czech Republic. Tourists can enter the temple premises barefoot because the flooring was built using cutting-edge technology to keep the temperature cool.

There are environmentally friendly shoe cottages with 96 bells which the worshippers can ring as they walk towards the temple on the outside as a memorial to the late Pramukh Swami Maharaj. The wooden pallets that were used to move the stones were recycled into benches, tables and chairs in the food court. The temple is among the most sustainable destinations of Hindu worship because of these attributes.

The temple itself is the main draw as it combines Arabic symbols with the rich cultural heritage of India. The elaborate stone carvings tell stories from Hindu scriptures and mythology as well as pivotal episodes from the Indian epics Ramayana and Mahabharata. The temple features carved representations of important stories drawn from the civilizations of Arabia, Egypt, Mesopotamia, Aztec, and India. It was constructed in accordance with the ancient Hindu “shilpa shastras” which are Sanskrit architectural texts.

The temple’s interior artwork is breathtaking. The “Dome of Harmony” and the “Dome of Peace,” two magnificent carvings are what draw the most attention. The enthralling symbolism of “Dome of Harmony” spans five layers and captures the essence of fire, water, earth, air, and space. The “Maha Pillar” also known as “Pillar of Pillars,” which is decorated with thousands of finely etched tiny pillars, is an astounding piece of art. It is composed of 400 little white Italian marble pillars.

The temple will be dedicated to Hindu deities representing various regions of India, such as Lord Swaminarayan, Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lord Krishna and Lord Ayyappan. The gods will be positioned beneath every one of the seven spires. The official opening of Abu Mureikhah is preceded and followed by several activities. This famous site has the potential to teach visitors new ideals from many faiths, religions, and civilizations in addition to serving as a place of prayer for Hindus.

According to Pranav Desai, the temple director, there is an orientation hall where an overview of the temple will be conveyed through an audiovisual presentation. The temple can resist earthquakes up to a magnitude 7 on the Richter scale and its base is outfitted with 300 sensors that can detect tectonic activity. The building of the temple is designed to endure a millennium. Lifts have been skillfully incorporated into traditional architecture to give accessibility to the entire edifice, although a few flights of steps lead to the main temple structure.

The visitor’s shoes will be kept in storage using a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)-tagged system. Pranav Desai’s wife Shaily informed, “With the Radio Frequency Identification technology, when you come closer to the exit, those in charge of the footwear can make sure that your shoes and footwear are ready for collection.”

Over 30,000 carved stones, each created by more than 2500 artisans in Rajasthan, India, make up the temple’s structure. The temple project coordinator, Sanjay Parikh noted, “At the peak time of construction, we had more than 5,000 artisans carving these stones.” Associated with forty BAPS temple projects, he asserted that the elaborate sculptures conveyed stories of numerous scriptures from Hindu mythology and moral lessons from around the world.

He highlighted, “We have stories from the Mesopotamian culture, Greek culture, Aztec culture, African and Native American cultures etc.” The carvings of oryx, gazelles, camels, and falcons represent Arab civilization, while those of elephants, peacocks, and cows depict themes associated with Indian culture. Each of them tells a distinct story.

The centre dome transmits a message of harmony and interconnectedness among various communities by symbolizing the five elements of nature, earth, light, fire, air, and space. A dune built with sand from the seven emirates on the other side provides a view of the temple that gives the impression that you are viewing it from the United Arab Emirates, while an amphitheatre with a ghat-like structure (riverfront steps) gives a view that makes one feel that you are watching it from India, according to Desai.

There is a communal centre within the temple complex where worshippers can carry out different rites. 3,850 centres and more than 1100 mandirs make up the BAPS Global Network. Anyone is invited to stop by any of these locations.

