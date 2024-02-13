The Dravidra Munnetra Kazagham (DMK)-led Tamil Nadu government has reportedly released 3 terrorists, convicted in the deadly Coimbatore bomb blasts of 1998 that claimed the lives of 58 people.

According to CNN-News18 journalist Rahul Shivshankar, the government had freed mastermind SA Basha and two others despite the Supreme Court dubbing their crimes as ‘atrocious’ and denying them bail.

While speaking about the matter, BJP (Tamil Nadu) President K Annamalai said, “It’s very unfortunate the DMK government is trying its best to release 16 convicts in the infamous Coimbatore bomb blast and they’re doing everything within their power to get this done before the Lok Sabha election just to get a brownie point.”

“We all know February 14, 1998, the day is etched in the memories of Coimbatore people and Tamil Nadu because Tamil Nadu has never seen a bomb blast of that order. 58 people (were) killed, more than 200 people injured, bombs (were) found in 24 other locations.

“In 2009, on November 7, they released 9 convicts of this case,” he added. Annamalai accused all political parties of Tamil Nadu of helping DMK ensure the release of all convicts in the 1998 Coimbatore blast case.

“Only in October 2023, the Supreme Court has squarely rejected the bail for all the 16 convicts saying it’s a grave crime of the very high order. Now, DMK government in 2021, after they came to power, they got the Justice Adinathan Commission, more like an eye wash commission. They got a report from the commission which said they should be released,” the BJP leader was heard saying.

“Only in 2022, just before Deepavali, a suicide bomber targeted the city of Coimbatore. Fortunately, only the suicide bomber got killed and none of the people got injured or killed, the common people. And the NIA is still filing multiple charges. Even the day before yesterday, the NIA has arrested multiple people of the same module, an ISIS-inspired module. Now, they want to release these people. I clearly don’t know what the DMK’s mindset is,” he added.

“If there is somebody who will do religious appeasement politics of the highest order in India, DMK comes first. We are not against other prisoners getting released who don’t fall into the category of a terror crime or crimes of the highest, gravest nature…I hope and pray DMK doesn’t get into that misadventure. In 2009, they have done one mistake. I hope they won’t do the second one,” Annamalai concluded.

Banned terrorist outfit Al-Umma founder and prime convict of Coimbatore serial blast case of 1998, SA Basha along with two others are freed in TN despite SC denying them relief dubbing their crimes "atrocious". These Islamists murdered 58 innocents & injured 250+.

In a video posted by Sun News on 7th February, three terrorists involved in the 1998 Coimbatore blast case were seen heaping praises on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and the DMK government. The trio reportedly showed no remorse for their actions in the video, which has now gone viral on social media.

The Coimbatore serial blasts of 1998

A series of devastating bomb blasts rocked Coimbatore on 14 February 1998 which killed around 60 people and nearly killed LK Advani, the then BJP president whose scheduled arrival was delayed as his flight was late by over 90 minutes.

The bombs were concealed in cars, motorcycles, bicycles, side boxes of two-wheelers, denim and rexine bags, and fruit carts. Reports mention that the bombings were apparently in retaliation to the 1997 Coimbatore riots that happened during November and December in the year 1997.

Mayhem caused during 1998 serial blasts in Coimbatore (Wire)

The terror plot was named ‘Operation Allahu Akbar’ and intended to kill Mr. Advani who was supposed to address an election meeting in the city that day. Seven human bombers with packaged explosives fastened to their waists were ready to attack LK Advani.

However, their preparations failed since they were unable to penetrate the police barrier and approach him. But the other explosives put across the city, in vehicles, motorcycles, tea cans, unsecured bags, and so on, were detonated, causing extensive mayhem and loss of life throughout Coimbatore.

Mayhem caused during 1998 serial blasts in Coimbatore (National Herald)

The investigation later revealed that an Islamist terrorist organisation named Al-Ummah and its chief Syed Ahmed Basha were responsible for the attack. Basha had planned the attack in retaliation to the 1997 riots.

Basha, the first accused and the founder-president of Al-Ummah, was then sentenced to life imprisonment under Section 120-B (conspiracy) of the IPC read with additional IPC offences, including murder, in 2003, and three years of hard imprisonment under Section 153 A (1) of the IPC (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion).

Basha’s brother, Nawab Khan, was also sentenced to life in jail. Now, Khan’s son identified as Muhammed Thalka has been arrested for his involvement in the recent cylinder blasts that happened in the city on October 23, 2022.