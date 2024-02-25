On 24th February, Jalandhar Commissionerate police arrested three associates of dreaded Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa. In the intelligence-led operation, the police seized 17 guns and 33 magazines that were procured using hawala money. The inter-state weapon smuggling network was busted in a seven-day-long operation based on a tip-off. The three accused arrested have been identified as Gurlal, Khushal and Parvez.

Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma said police laid a trap to bust the racket. Khushal is a resident of Ferozepur and has seven cases pending against him, including an attempt to murder, drug smuggling and more. Gurlal and Parvez are cousins. Reportedly, all three met in jail and were operating the Hawala network on behalf of Landa.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the weapons were being procured from an Indore-based supplier. CP Sharma said that Gurlal’s brother Sharanjit is closely associated with gangsters Lakhbir Singh Landa and Gurdev Gill. Both gangsters are involved in terror activities and extortion. Notably, Landa was declared a terrorist in December 2023 by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

Furthermore, CP Sharma said that Landa and Gill are handlers of the weapon smuggling racket. Kushal was being paid to procure weapons via the Hawala channel. A total of twelve .32 bore pistols, five .34 bore pistols, 33 magazines and 20 live ammunition were recovered from the accused.

CP Sharma added that the weapons were seized during raids in districts Tarn Taran and Ferozepur. The accused were supposed to hand over the guns to Landa’s associates in districts Moga, Ferozepur and Tarn Taran.

Canada-based Lakhbir Landa was declared a terrorist

On 29th December, MHA declared Lakhbir Singh Landa as an “individual terrorist” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). According to the MHA, 33-year-old Lakhbir Singh Landa belongs to the Khalistani terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and planned a rocket strike on the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali in 2021, among other terrorist activities. National Investigation Agency announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh in September 2023 after several raids conducted on premises linked to Landa and his associates.