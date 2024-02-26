UK NHS Trust says chemical secretion induced from breast of biological males calling themselves women are same as mother’s milk for newborns

A trust associated with the UK’s National Health Scheme (NHS) has said that the unnatural breast milk produced by men who transitioned to women is as good for babies as milk from a genetic female.

As per reports, this was revealed through a leaked letter from the University of Sussex Hospitals NHS Trust. Notably, the milk produced by men who have transitioned to women is produced after taking a combination of drugs and hormones.

The health officials went a step further to state that “the term human milk is meant to be neutral and is not gender-biased”. This prompted critics to reportedly file a formal complaint against the “progressive” hospital group.

Moreover, the hospital proudly stakes claims to be the first to use the “gender-inclusive term chestfeeding”. It explained that men who transition to women can develop lactation partly by taking the hormone progestin, which develops a biological male’s already existent but typically dormant milk-producing glands.

Furthermore, drugs like domperidone, given to biological women struggling to breastfeed, help stimulate the production of prolactin, another hormone that tells the body to produce milk.

Notably, domperidone is not intended for this use and can be transferred to the baby through breastfeeding and can potentially affect the baby’s heart. Despite this, the University of Sussex Hospitals NHS Trust said the practice is safe.

Domperidone is known widely by its brand name Motilium, which says that only small amounts of the medication may be detected in breastmilk even though it adds that the medication “should be used during breastfeeding only if your physician considers this clearly necessary.”

A think tank named Policy Exchange has lashed out at the NHS trust calling it “unbalanced” and “naive”.

“This letter is unbalanced and naïve in its assertion that the secretions produced by a male on hormones can nourish an infant in the way a mother’s breast milk can,” the think tank told The Telegraph, as per reports.

They added, ““A child’s welfare must always take precedence over identity politics and contested belief systems that are not evidence-based. The NHS should not be indulging in this nonsense.”

Association of American Physicians and Surgeons in a response to the New York Post said that it’s reckless to try and experiment this on babies.

“I think it’s pretty reckless to try and experiment this on babies. Have they really analyzed the effect this has on the milk? Have they analyzed the effect on the baby?” she said, adding she wouldn’t know what kind of effects might be experienced by the person taking the hormone.

Interestingly, this saga comes a year after it faced a complaint filed by the Children of Transitioners, a so-called organisation that advocates for children whose parents have transitioned genders.

In response to the complaint, the hospital referred to the World Health Organisation’s guidance and “overwhelming evidence” that “human milk” overall is better for a baby than formula milk.

It referenced a 2022 study that found “milk testosterone concentrations” were under 1% with “no observable side effects” in the babies.

Now, the trust has since removed its new guidance touting breastfeeding by men who have transitioned to women. It now has linked its web page to the breastfeeding group La Leche League, which it states “supports everyone who wants to breastfeed or chestfeed in reaching their goals.”

Moreover, La Leche League is itself a proponent of transgender and “non-binary” parents.

However, a hospital representative reportedly said the trust “stand[s] by the facts of the letter and the cited evidence supporting them.”

Gender affirmation is the underlying ideology that has been propagated by the woke, left-liberals of the West to justify the toxic alteration of human biology altogether. This is not the first such instance.

There are reports published by the US’s National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) with case studies to show how “for transgender women and nonbinary people on estrogen-based, gender-affirming hormone therapy, the ability to nourish their infants through production of their own milk” can be a “profoundly gender-affirming experience”.

Another website called The Lactation Network in its FAQs section for “trans and non-binary” parents says that “you do not need to have given birth to be able to breastfeed”.