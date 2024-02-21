Wednesday, February 21, 2024
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh: 4-year-old girl killed, two others wounded by stray dogs in Bijnor district;...
News Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: 4-year-old girl killed, two others wounded by stray dogs in Bijnor district; 10th incident in 15 months

People revealed that just two days prior, Rita wife of Amar Singh, a hamlet resident was also assaulted by dogs and suffered injuries. The menace of stray dogs has become a serious concern for the people in the region.

OpIndia Staff
Representational Image from India.com
Representational Image via India.com
11

A 4-year-old girl named Soni passed away while two 5 and 7 years old children were seriously injured in an attack by stray dogs in Nangla Maheshwari village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Mandawar police station of Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor on 19th February. The three of them were headed to the sugarcane farms carrying food for their father. The villagers rushed to the location after hearing the girls’ cries and drove the dogs away. Afterwards, they admitted the victims to the hospital where one of them was pronounced dead. The other two girls were provided first aid and referred to a higher centre by doctors.

Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, Superintendent of Police (SP) said, “Three children were on their way to the fields with food for their father, small-time farmers when half-a-dozen strays attacked them. One of them sustained severe wounds on her neck and doctors of a private hospital declared her as ‘brought dead’. The other two girls, all of the same locality, suffered injuries on their face, neck and limbs, and were referred to a higher medical centre. Farmers from nearby areas came to their rescue.”

He added, “Parents should be more careful and we request them not to allow kids to go to the cane fields alone. Local administration is looking into this incident.” Purna Borah, Chief Development Officer of Bijnor stated, “We’ve appealed to villagers to take precautions. Efforts are on to catch the stray dogs.” Digambar Singh, youth state president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Arajnaitik) declared, “In the past year, 5,000 people were administered anti-rabies injections here.”

The occurrence has infuriated the villagers. People are scared because the street dog menace is growing dangerous on the streets and in the neighbourhoods of many towns and cities in the Bijnor district. According to villagers, dogs have already killed ten individuals including six children in the last fifteen months. Furthermore, thousands of people have sustained bites and other injuries. More than 50,000 people were vaccinated due to dog bites in the past year, excluding those who were vaccinated privately.

People revealed that just two days prior, Rita wife of Amar Singh, a hamlet resident was also assaulted by dogs and suffered injuries. The menace of stray dogs has become a serious concern for the people in the region. People are in a state of panic from the constant dog attacks and are afraid of sending their children outside, even to play. People have appealed to the authorities to take action regarding the matter.

Dog attacks are a regular occurrence in many parts of India. It has emerged as a major pan-India problem. Gaurav Tiwari, a police constable’s two-year-old son Atharva was bitten by four to five stray dogs on 26th January 26 during Republic Day festivities in the Barabanki region of Uttar Pradesh this year. He was pulled by the canines who then mauled and hurt him until his father and other police officers heard his piercing cries. The child was saved when the police arrived and frightened the dogs away. The victim was referred to Lucknow due to his critical state after he was taken to a district hospital.

A group of twenty street dogs in the village of Passan Kadim, Punjab, mauled a thirty-two-year-old woman to death on 7th February. The mutilated corpse of Pari Devi was discovered on the outskirts of Sultanpur Lodhi. Her family claimed that she went to graze livestock, a day earlier and has been untraceable ever since. The woman suffered bite wounds on her head and face, according to Gurdev Singh, the village sarpanch.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Mumbai Youth Congress President Zeeshan Siddique removed from the post after his father defected to NCP Ajit Pawar faction

ANI -

Dispatch from Israel: Understanding what Israel feels about ‘loss of lives’ in Palestine and why they may not react as the ‘liberal’ world wants

Nupur J Sharma -

Didn’t intend to hurt Hindus: 12th Fail star Vikrant Massey clarifies after his old Hinduphobic tweet over rape cases go viral

OpIndia Staff -

Haryana: 80 ‘farmers’ detained on their way to Delhi, protestors gear up with gas masks, bulldozers, modified tractors despite police and HC orders

OpIndia Staff -

Amethi: DM says govt land secured from illegal encroachment, busts false claims that state razed elderly woman’s private property by Mohammed Zubair & his...

OpIndia Staff -

Bengal police share video to claim officer was abused with ‘Khalistani’ slur, hide replies questioning its veracity as Suvendu Adhikari threatens legal action

OpIndia Staff -

Rajasthan: Police book Ibbar, Aslam, Saddam, Khalid, and others in Alwar’s illegal beef market case, read what the FIR says

OpIndia Staff -

‘Don’t give protesters services of equipment’: Haryana DGP warns JCB, poclain operators & owners as farmers take heavy machines to ‘move barricades’ at border

OpIndia Staff -

Rahul Gandhi almost gets a journalist lynched during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in UP, tries to incite crowd on caste lines

OpIndia Staff -

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma welcome their second child, name the baby boy Akaay

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com