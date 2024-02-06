US President Joe Biden made an embarrassing faux pas on Sunday (4th February) after he claimed to have met deceased French President Francois Mitterrand during a G7 summit.

Although Mitterrand passed away in 1996, Joe Biden stated that he met him during a meeting with world leaders in 2021. He made the outrageous claims during his campaign speech in Las Vegas.

The 81-year-old President, whose mental health remains a ‘global concern’, had said, “It was in the south of England. And I sat down and I said, ‘America is back,’ and Mitterrand from Germany, I mean from France, looked at me and said – said, ‘you know what — why — how long you back for?’”

🇺🇸Biden recalls his recent meeting with French President François Mitterrand at a G7 meeting in 2021.



One issue, HE DIED IN 1996 pic.twitter.com/ws9NsBXAwB — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 6, 2024

“And I looked at him, and the — and the chancellor of Germany said, ‘What would you say Mr. President, if you picked up the paper tomorrow in the London Times and the London Times said, ‘A thousand people break through the House of Commons, break down the doors, two Bobbies are killed in order to stop the election of a prime minister. What would you say?” he continued his gibberish.

It appears as if Joe Biden confused incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron, whom he met during the G7 summit of 2021, with deceased President Francois Mitterrand. In the White House transcript of Biden’s speech, the name of the French President is mentioned as Macron.

It must be mentioned that Mitterrand served as president of France between 1981 and 1995. He passed away at the age of 79 on 8th January 1996. This seems to be the latest faux pas by Joe Biden, who has a history of such verbal blunders.