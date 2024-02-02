The news of Poonam Pandey’s death due to Cervical cancer has sparked a discussion among netizens about the model-turned-actor’s troubled married life and cervical cancer.

Pandey was in an abusive marriage wherein her ex husband Sam Ahmed beat her allegedly from morning to evening. Notably, abusive marriages also lead to abortions including through contraceptive pills which are one of the leading causes of cervical cancer.

What is cervical cancer?

According to US’s National Cancer Institute, cervical cancer is a cancer that starts in the cells of the cervix.

The cervix is the lower, narrow end of the uterus (womb). The cervix connects the uterus to the vagina (birth canal).

Cervical cancer usually develops slowly over time. Over time, if not destroyed or removed, the abnormal cells may become cancer cells and start to grow and spread more deeply into the cervix and to surrounding areas.

Early on, cervical cancer usually doesn’t have symptoms, making it hard to detect. Symptoms usually begin after the cancer has spread.

Some of the symptoms include vaginal bleeding after sex, vaginal bleeding after menopause, vaginal bleeding between periods or periods that are heavier or longer than normal, vaginal discharge that is watery and has a strong odour or that contains blood, vaginal discharge that is watery and has a strong odour or that contains blood and pelvic pain or pain during sex.

As per data, globally, cervical cancer is the 4th most common cancer in women.

How can vaccine prevent cervical cancer?

Cervical cancer is a preventable and curable disease, as long as it is detected early and manage deffectively.

Most cervical cancers are associated with the Human Papilloma Virus(HPV)and the HPV vaccine can prevent most cases of cervical cancer if the vaccine is given before girls or women are exposed to the virus.

Cervical cancer is preventable. Ceravac and Gardasil are the vaccines available against Human papilloma virus (HPV). Ceravac is an Indian origin vaccine.Girls in the age group of 9-15 years are recommended 2 doses of it while beyond 15 years recieve 3 doses.

Prevention through vaccination is one of the pillars of the Global Strategy adopted by WHO for the elimination of cervical cancer

Cervical cancer in India

In India, cervical cancer is the second most common cancer in women and India contributes to the largest proportion of the global cervical cancer burden.

On 2nd Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday (1st February) announced that the Centre will encourage vaccination for girls in the age group of 9-14 years to prevent Cervical cancer.

The central government said that it is closely monitoring the incidences of cervical cancer cases in the country and is in regular touch with states and various health departments regarding deciding on the roll out of HPV vaccination in the country.

In December 2022, the Centre wrote to all States and Union Territories to create awareness on prevention of cervical cancer and the importance of HPV vaccine among girl students across the country.

The campaign was launched by the Centre in September 2022 after the National Technical Advisory Group for Immunization (NTAGI) recommended the introduction of the HPV Vaccine in the Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) with a one-time catch-up for 9-14-year-old adolescent girls followed by a routine introduction at 9 years.

In the same month, Centre announced India’s first indigenously development vaccine “CERVAVAC” for the prevention of cervical cancer.

a prominent gynaecologist and an excellent surgeon in India, reiterates the importance of cervical cancer awareness and the efficacy of the #HPV vaccine in preventing its onset.

The quadrivalent Human Papilloma Virus (qHPV) vaccine is an indigenously-made vaccine by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and BIRAC in partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, supported by Serum Institute of India Private Limited.

Old reports being cited to reignite vaccine fear

All sorts of conversations have erupted on social media what with the timing of the announcement by the Centre in the budget on cervical cancer vaccines and the death of Poonam Pandey owing to cervical cancer.

A controversy from 2010 is being dug out from the grave by naysayers casting aspersions on the vaccine. The case pertains to the death of a few tribals girls after the a US-based NGO conducted trial immunisation on them.

However, it was later found that the vaccines were not responsible for the deaths.

3 important things to know about cervical cancer



1. 99.7% of cervical cancer is caused by Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infection, which is the most common sexually transmitted infection.



2. HPV infection and therefore cervical cancer can be prevented by the HPV vaccine (ideally… — Dr Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) February 2, 2024

Many experts have responded to the rumours and have actively highlighted the significance of vaccines in preventing cervical cancer.

Moreover, this time should there be an immunisation campaign, the vaccine used will be made-in-India.