On Saturday (9th March), the Kabirdham district’s Police informed that a 14-year-old boy murdered a seven-year-old girl because she used to tease him. According to the Police, the victim was strangled to death and her dead body was mutilated by the minor accused. The 14-year-old boy also allegedly smashed the head, face, and body of the minor victim with a rock, Times of India reported on Sunday (10th March).

The Police nabbed the accused juvenile on Friday. Later, he was remanded in a shelter.

The horrific crime reportedly took place in a village, 50km away from the district headquarters. According to the Police, both the minors – victim and accused lived in the same neighbourhood and would exchange glances and a few words whenever he crossed her house.

An officer said that the little girl would find it funny to talk to him and often teased him, but, she was unaware that this angered him. The Police stated that the boy didn’t express his displeasure at the girl’s behaviour, or ask her not to tease him.

On Tuesday (5th March), the girl who was studying in Class 1, was on her way to school when she saw him and made a gesture and laughed.

The Police said that in a fit of rage, the boy dragged her into his house and strangled her. At the time of the crime, there was no one else at his home. After strangulating the minor victim, the boy threw her body over the wall of the house. After some time, he went out to bludgeon her head, face, and body with a rock.

When the minor girl didn’t return home, her parents began a search to find her and at night they found her mutilated body.

Initially, the case began as a blind crime but during the investigation, police eventually zeroed in on the boy. The 14-year-old boy was taken for questioning on Friday.

The boy reportedly admitted to killing her stating that he would feel extremely distressed when the girl laughed at him.

Following his confession, the boy was produced before the juvenile justice board and sent to a rehab home.

Area rocked by another similar horrific crime, accused security guard in custody

Meanwhile, another horrific incident of the death of a minor girl was reported earlier this week from Kabirdham district. Evidently, Police said that a 7-year-old girl was bludgeoned to death with a stone in Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham district on Thursday.

The body of the minor victim was found near Tatawahi village under Singhanpuri police station limits in the morning, said Kabirdham Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava.

The SP informed that the preliminary medical examination of the body revealed serious injuries on the head caused by a stone, while injury marks have also been spotted in the private parts.

Regarding the fear of whether the victim was raped before being killed, the SP had said that a post-mortem will be conducted on Friday after which more details will be known.

A suspect, who had injury marks on his body and was the first to report about the girl’s corpse, was taken into custody for interrogation. According to reports, the accused in this case is a security guard.

The SP added, “The suspect is a resident of Durg district and was living in the area for the last 6-7 months. His office is located very close to the spot of the incident.”