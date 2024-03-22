All 22 crew members aboard the container ship ‘Dali’, which crashed into Baltimore’s Key Bridge earlier in the day, are Indians, the charter management entity said. The company added that all of them are safe and secure.

Owners and managers of the Singapore-flagged container ship “DALI” (IMO 9697428) said that the vessel collided with one of the pillars of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, Baltimore whilst under pilotage with two pilots onboard, at approximately 0130 local time on 26th March. All crew members are Indian and 22 in total number. They have been accounted for and there are no reports of any injuries.

In a statement, the ship management company, Synergy Marine Group said, “All crew members, including the two pilots, have been accounted for and there are no reports of any injuries. There has also been no pollution.”

In the early hours of Tuesday (26th March), Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed moments after a container ship collided with one of its pillars while it was under pilotage. Following the incident, several cars fell into the river. Shocking visuals of the collision and bridge collapse show an explosive fire on board the container ship as the bridge above shakes, breaks into pieces, and falls into the water taking the night traffic with it.

The Baltimore City Fire Department described the collapse as a ‘mass-casualty incident‘.

As per reports, a construction crew was fixing potholes on the bridge and around eight people fell into the river.

As per the latest information, the local authorities have so far rescued two people adding that a “large area” needs to be searched. The authorities have intensified that search as they fear that six others are still missing after the incident.

One of the person rescued is said to be unharmed while the other one is critically injured. Speaking with Reuters, the Police said that out of the rescued individuals, one is said to be in “very serious condition”.

The exact cause of the incident is yet to be determined, but the ship, ‘DALI’, has now mobilised its Qualified Individual Incident Response service, as per reports.

The registered owner of the Singapore-flagged ship is Grace Ocean Pte Ltd. The ship’s movement was outbound from Baltimore to Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge has a total length of 2632 metres and the water usually lies at a 56 metre depth. The main span of around 366 metres of the bridge is the longest continuous truss span in the world, as per reports. The four-lane steel bridge leads to the Port of Baltimore. It crosses the Patapsco River. This port is the busiest in the US for car shipments.