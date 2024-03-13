Wednesday, March 13, 2024
HomeNews ReportsAction against encroachments continues in Gujarat, after Dwarka and Somnath, three illegal Dargahs bulldozed...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Action against encroachments continues in Gujarat, after Dwarka and Somnath, three illegal Dargahs bulldozed in Kutch: Details

Recently, the disputed religious site near Majewadi Gate was demolished. The demolition drive was undertaken by Junagadh Municipal Corporation. Notably, the dargah at Majewadi Gate had been the focal point of a riot last year when a Muslim mob created a ruckus against the issuance of an encroachment removal notice.

OpIndia Staff
Three illegal dargahs were demolished late at night in Gujarat's Anjar (Photo: GSTV)
3

In Gujarat, bulldozer action continues to clear encroachments. Following the removal of encroachments in Dwarka and Somnath, the Dargah near Junagadh’s Majewadi gate was destroyed. Moreover, after clearing the Black Hills in Kutch, the bulldozer moved on to Abdasa, and three illegal dargahs were razed in Anjar as well.

On Tuesday (12th March), three dargahs illegally constructed on government land in Anjar, Kutch, were demolished with bulldozers. The administration conducted the demolition drive amidst stringent police security. Meanwhile, action was taken at the Hajipeer, Nageshapir, and Vallipeer Dargahs.

Furthermore, another illegal structure was razed. A significant police force was deployed in the region for this late-night operation. A fire brigade and ambulance team were dispatched for security reasons.

Recently, the disputed religious site near Majewadi Gate was demolished. The demolition drive was undertaken by Junagadh Municipal Corporation. Notably, the dargah at Majewadi Gate had been the focal point of a riot last year when a Muslim mob created a ruckus against the issuance of an encroachment removal notice.

Previously, three unlawful madrassas had been razed in Khavra, Kutch. Bulldozers were also deployed in Jamnagar on Friday (9th March) to clear two illegal houses belonging to renowned criminal Razak Saicha and his brother. In addition to this, on 11th March, bulldozers were used on two unauthorised dargahs in Abdasa, Kutch.

Earlier this month, encroachments near the dargah on the Mandvi beach were cleared. It was observed that the dargahs of Yusuf Shah Pir on the Maska border and Arif-e-Billah on the Gundiali border in Mandvi had exceeded the sanctioned limits and encroached upon the beach area. Even after prior notices from the administration ordering the removal of these encroachments within a specified timeframe, no action was taken. Consequently, the administration resorted to bulldozer operations to dismantle the unauthorized structures.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

SC Collegium overrules objection by Central Govt to appoint CPI(M) sympathiser advocate as Kerala HC judge, says ‘political background not sufficient reason’

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Man arrested in Lakhimpur Kheri for making derogatory remarks on social media against Shri Ram and PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -

‘France is already Allah’s’, ‘Submit to Allah’, ‘Happy Ramadan, non-Muslims’: 58 graves, war memorial, and church vandalised with Islamic graffiti

OpIndia Staff -

Ramzan Special: ‘Hold your breath while defecating otherwise your anus will suck water and roza will break’, Hyderabad mufti’s old video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -

Hyderabad Liberation Day, Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: Why India needs to scrape away the whitewashing and look at the dark realities of its past

Sanghamitra -

Anti-CAA protests: 8 Fraternity Movement ‘activists’ arrested in Kerala, 70 detained from Delhi University, 40 NSUI members booked for blocking train and more

OpIndia Staff -

Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA arrests key suspect Shabbir from Ballari

OpIndia Staff -

Arvind Kejriwal fear mongers about CAA and ‘additional votes to BJP’, launches tirade and brands persecuted Hindus from Islamic states as ‘Pakistanis’: What he...

OpIndia Staff -

Appeasement galore: ​School timings for the month of Ramzan revised in Karnataka & Andhra Pradesh, work hours of Muslim employees reduced in Telangana

OpIndia Staff -

‘We Muslims just have fun with a cha**ri like you’: Muslim man pretends to be Hindu, rapes, forces victim to have abortion, says won’t...

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com