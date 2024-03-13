Action against encroachments continues in Gujarat, after Dwarka and Somnath, three illegal Dargahs bulldozed in Kutch: Details

In Gujarat, bulldozer action continues to clear encroachments. Following the removal of encroachments in Dwarka and Somnath, the Dargah near Junagadh’s Majewadi gate was destroyed. Moreover, after clearing the Black Hills in Kutch, the bulldozer moved on to Abdasa, and three illegal dargahs were razed in Anjar as well.

On Tuesday (12th March), three dargahs illegally constructed on government land in Anjar, Kutch, were demolished with bulldozers. The administration conducted the demolition drive amidst stringent police security. Meanwhile, action was taken at the Hajipeer, Nageshapir, and Vallipeer Dargahs.

Furthermore, another illegal structure was razed. A significant police force was deployed in the region for this late-night operation. A fire brigade and ambulance team were dispatched for security reasons.

Illegal constructions, including three madarsas, demolished in Kutch.

Recently, the disputed religious site near Majewadi Gate was demolished. The demolition drive was undertaken by Junagadh Municipal Corporation. Notably, the dargah at Majewadi Gate had been the focal point of a riot last year when a Muslim mob created a ruckus against the issuance of an encroachment removal notice.

Previously, three unlawful madrassas had been razed in Khavra, Kutch. Bulldozers were also deployed in Jamnagar on Friday (9th March) to clear two illegal houses belonging to renowned criminal Razak Saicha and his brother. In addition to this, on 11th March, bulldozers were used on two unauthorised dargahs in Abdasa, Kutch.

Earlier this month, encroachments near the dargah on the Mandvi beach were cleared. It was observed that the dargahs of Yusuf Shah Pir on the Maska border and Arif-e-Billah on the Gundiali border in Mandvi had exceeded the sanctioned limits and encroached upon the beach area. Even after prior notices from the administration ordering the removal of these encroachments within a specified timeframe, no action was taken. Consequently, the administration resorted to bulldozer operations to dismantle the unauthorized structures.