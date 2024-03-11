On March 11, China expressed its displeasure with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent trip to Arunachal Pradesh by lodging a diplomatic protest. China reiterated its territorial claim over the region, stating that India’s actions will “only complicate” the boundary question.

During his visit on Saturday, Mr Modi inaugurated the Sela Tunnel, constructed at an altitude of 13,000 feet in Arunachal Pradesh. This tunnel is crucial for providing all-weather connectivity to strategically important Tawang, and it is anticipated to facilitate smoother troop movements along the frontier region.

“China never recognised the so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally set up by India and firmly opposes it,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a media briefing.

The area of Zangnan is Chinese territory. The Chinese government has never recognized the so-called “Arunachal Pradesh” illegally set up by India and firmly opposes it. China stands firmly against the Indian leader’s visit to the East Section of the China-India boundary. pic.twitter.com/Gu6ukCctdi — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) March 11, 2024

Wenbin stated that India does not possess the authority to unilaterally develop the region of Zangnan in China, which China identifies as Arunachal Pradesh.

“The actions taken by India only serve to complicate the boundary issue. China strongly expresses its dissatisfaction with and firm opposition to the leader’s visit to the eastern section of the China-India boundary,” the Chinese official further stated.

China has repeatedly objected to visits by Indian politicians to Arunachal Pradesh. However, India maintains that the state is an integral part of the country, and using “invented” names will not change this reality.

On March 9, PM Modi inaugurated the Sela tunnel, which is the world’s longest two-lane tunnel, connecting Tezpur in Assam to Tawang in Arunachal. Constructed for Rs 825 crore, the tunnel stands at an altitude of 13,000 feet.

The tunnel is set to offer year-round connectivity to Tawang, which borders China to the north, and is anticipated to enhance the transportation of troops and equipment to forward positions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

Additionally, the tunnel will cut travel time from Tezpur to Tawang by more than an hour.